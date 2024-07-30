2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S AIR QUALITY

Summer ozone study looks for root causes of pollution

Jul 30, 2024, 5:49 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Parked alongside a Department of Environmental Quality air quality monitoring station, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and researchers from Weber State University are combining resources to drill down on the causes behind Utah’s summer air pollution problem.

As Dr. Demetrios Pagonis, an assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Weber State University, explained; it’s not always easy to narrow down the exact causes.

“Air quality is an incredibly complex chemical problem,” Pagonis said. “And you need an enormous breadth of measurements in order to fully get a handle on it.”

Thanks to funding from the National Science Foundation, Pagonis is working inside a trailer set up with high-tech monitoring systems. He, and a couple of assistants, will spend a total of six weeks looking at air quality changes throughout the day in South Salt Lake. They’ll also take in samples brought to them from researchers at NOAA, with the help of an outfitted scientific van.

Air pollution visible in Salt Lake City July 30, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The trailer with high-tech monitoring systems where Pagonis and his team will study Salt Lake City's air quality. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Dr. Demetrios Pagonis, with Weber State University, will be studying the city's air quality for six weeks. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Dr. Pagonis and his team, who will be studying Utah's air quality from a trailer for six weeks. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) State and federal scientist's combined research base in South Salt Lake, as they study the city's pollution. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's van that collects samples as pollution sources are detected. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Department of Environmental Quality's air quality monitoring sensors. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“The more assets you can put in the same place at the same time, the more comprehensive your understanding can be,” Pagonis said.

Carrie Womack, a research chemist with NOAA, said their van can measure around 100 different chemical species at a time. 36 canisters in the back take in samples from all over the city, as different pollution sources are detected.

“Summertime ozone is a real concern,” Womack explained. “And it is not really improving. And in some ways, it’s getting a little bit worse. We are here to try and understand that problem better.”

A Twin Otter plane will also follow the NOAA van, taking in samples higher up in the atmosphere.

“It’s looking down and helping us characterize the way the air masses are moving around the valley, as well as other chemical components that we wouldn’t be able to get from the ground,” Womack said.

Ozone pollution is formed in the atmosphere as certain chemicals interact with the sun’s UV rays. Pagonis said they hope to find the biggest contributors, and which ones can be corrected to better improve our air quality.

“We can’t make informed policy decisions until we understand what exactly is happening chemically in our atmosphere,” he said. “That way, we can fully understand our tradeoffs, the consequences of policy choices, and try to make the maximum amount of benefit with the smallest amount of impact.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Air Quality

Some parts of Utah are looking a little hazier as wildfire smoke settles in. (KSL TV)...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah’s air quality gets worse as wildfire smoke moves in

Some parts of Utah are looking a little hazier as wildfire smoke settles in.

14 days ago

Two rulings by the Supreme Court gave Utah government full control over regulating air pollution fr...

Darby Sparks

Utah physician: air quality could ‘harm thousands of children’ after EPA regulations thrown out by Supreme Court

Two rulings by the Supreme Court gave Utah government full control over regulating air pollution from the state’s largest industrial contributors. The Environmental Protection Agency formerly had the authority to oversee regulations the state implemented.

28 days ago

Researchers gathered in a Weber State University room for a Air Quality Summit....

Mike Anderson

Air Quality Summit puts focus on Utah air pollution and solutions

Many of the researchers who study Utah's air pollution problems are sharing what they've found while working to find solutions during Thursday's Air Quality Summit.

4 months ago

An electric UTA bus charges in Salt Lake City, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Ken Fall

EXHAUSTED: Electric transit buses in Utah and the hope for a carbon neutral future

Does the UTA plan for all-electric buses make for dramatic air pollution reductions along the Wasatch Front?

6 months ago

green mountains send up smoke to cover the sky...

Mike Anderson

New $850,000 grant to help Utah monitor wildfire smoke and protect students

We've all see it, the time in late summer and early fall when Utah skies become gray with wildfire smoke. Sometimes it's from other states, sometimes it's even from Canada.

6 months ago

Multiple bills in the Utah Legislature aim to target air quality and offer tax breaks for switching...

Lindsay Aerts

Here’s what the Utah Legislature is doing to address air quality

Multiple bills in the Utah Legislature aim to target air quality and offer tax breaks for switching to electric lawn equipment.

6 months ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Summer ozone study looks for root causes of pollution