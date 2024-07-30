Taysom Hill Puts Up Eye-Popping Personal Record In Saints Weight Room

2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Jul 30, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – There is nothing that Taysom Hill can’t do.

Hill, a former star BYU quarterback and do-it-all standout for the New Orleans Saints, continues to prove that as he enters his eighth season in the NFL.

Taysom Hill squats 685 pounds at New Orleans Saints camp

On Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reported that Hill put up a personal high in the weight room. Hill squatted 685 pounds earlier this week at Saints Camp, according to Saints Director of Sports Science Matt Rhea.

It’s another example of Taysom Hill being Taysom Hill.

Hill played at BYU from 2012 to 2016 and was always one of the strongest players in the program. Despite increasing in age, Hill continues to be an elite-level athlete.

The 2024 season is intriguing for Hill. That’s because New Orleans has a new offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak. With Kubiak overseeing the Saints’ offense, many wonder what Hill’s role could be this fall.

What will Hill’s role be in 2024?

Hill is currently listed as a quarterback on the Saints roster. However, third-year Saints head coach Dennis Allen has expressed that quarterback is just a piece of what Hill could do for the Saints in 2024.

New Orleans’s quarterback unit also includes returning starter and veteran Derek Carr, second-year player Jake Heaner, and rookie Spencer Rattler.

The fullback position could be a new opportunity in front of Hill.

“He’s gonna do a lot of stuff. He’s gonna run routes from in line, out wide, out of the backfield, he’s going to block, he’s going to run the ball out of the backfield, I think he’s going to do a lot of stuff. He’s going to line up at the quarterback position at some point in time. I think he’s an awesome weapon to have,” Allen said to NBC Sports earlier this week.

Last season, Hill had 81 rushes for 401 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He also had a career-high 33 receptions for 291 yards.

On the passing side, Hill’s attempts in 2023 were his lowest since 2019. The former BYU star attempted 11 passes and completed six for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Since Dennis Allen became the Saints head coach, Hill has only attempted 30 passes. In Sean Payton’s final two years in New Orleans in 2020 and 2021, Hill had a combined 255 passing attempts.

Hill and the Saints kick off their preseason schedule on August 10 against the Arizona Cardinals at 6 p.m. (MT)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

