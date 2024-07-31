2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

Wildfire doubles in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains as evacuations continue

Jul 30, 2024, 6:03 PM

The Alexander Mountain Fire near Loveland, Colorado....

The Alexander Mountain Fire near Loveland, Colorado. ( NWS IMET Operations)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JESSE BEDAYN, ASSOCIATED PRESS/REPORT FOR AMERICA


DENVER (AP) — A wildfire near a Colorado city grew to over 1,800 acres Tuesday morning as more homes were placed under mandatory evacuation orders and a looming column of smoke could be seen for miles around, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Alexander Mountain Fire doubled between Monday and Tuesday and sits about a dozen miles (19 kilometers) west of Loveland, Colorado, where the Rocky Mountains fold into the Great Plains.

Over 200 responders are working on the fire, with helicopters and planes supporting from the sky and more reinforcements expected, said Mike Smith, the incident commander in a Tuesday video briefing backdropped by a plume of smoke from the fire.

Loveland has a population of some 77,000, and sits about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver, though evacuations haven’t been made in the city proper.

Meanwhile crews responded Tuesday to another fire south of Alexander Mountain, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

Meta's logo is seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022. Me...

Nadia Lathan, Associated Press/Report for America

Meta agrees to $1.4B settlement with Texas in privacy lawsuit over facial recognition

Officials say Meta has agreed to a $1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over allegations that the tech giant used biometric data of users without their permission.

2 hours ago

A spectator walks through a water mist sprayers on her way to Eiffel Tower Stadium to watch a beach...

Jimmy Golen, Andrew Dampf and Courtney Bonnell, The Associated Press

Paris Olympics brings out hoses and misters to cool down fans during heat wave

The 2024 Olympics famously launched with a rain-soaked opening ceremony that drenched athletes and spectators alike. They're enduring the opposite experience Tuesday: a heat wave.

6 hours ago

Amazon is among the companies the FCC says it is investigating for the sale of illegal GPS jamming ...

Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer

Amazon is responsible for hazardous items sold by third-party sellers, US agency says

A U.S. government agency says Amazon is responsible for hazardous products sold on its platform by third-party sellers and shipped by the company.

7 hours ago

The nation's first all-electric police car fleet is launched with outfitted Tesla Model Ys for use ...

Jaimie Ding, Associated Press

California city unveils nation’s first all electric vehicle police fleet

A city in southern California is replacing its entire police fleet with electric vehicles.

1 day ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 22: (L-R) Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds attend the Deadpool & Wolver...

Lindsey Bahr, AP Film Writer

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ now has the 6th biggest opening weekend of all time

“Deadpool & Wolverine” had a better Sunday than anticipated. Disney says the blockbuster film earned $211 million in its first weekend in theaters.

1 day ago

FILE: The McDonald's logo is displayed at a McDonald's restaurant on July 22, 2024 in Burbank, Cali...

Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

McDonald’s same-store sales fall for 1st time since 2020 as tapped-out customers hold on to cash

McDonald’s global same-stores fell for the first time in nearly four years in the second quarter as inflation-weary consumers skipped meals out or chose cheaper options.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Wildfire doubles in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains as evacuations continue