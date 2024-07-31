2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Ogden Police Chief Eric Young announces his retirement

Jul 30, 2024, 6:31 PM | Updated: 6:34 pm

Ogden Police Chief Eric Young speaks during a briefing at the Francom Public Safety Building in Ogden on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


OGDEN Ogden Police Chief Eric Young announced his retirement on Tuesday, which will be effective Aug. 15.

According to a press release from the city of Ogden, Young spent his entire 32-year career with the Ogden Police Department. He started out as a community police officer and was promoted to chief of police in 2021.

Prior to being named to chief of police, Young served as deputy chief of police for nine years.

“Chief Young embodies the highest standards of professionalism in community policing and has built a team of exceptional officers to carry on an elite level of service to our residents,” said Ogden Mayor Ben
Nadolski. “He has built this department to a level of excellence we can all be proud of.”

During his time with Ogden police, Young has been recognized by his peers. In 2022, he was named Chief of the Year by the Utah State Chief’s Association. In 2023, he was also named the Chief of the Year by the Fraternal Order of Police Association.

The release stated that Deputy Chief of Police Jake Sube will replace Young on a interim basis.

“I have the highest level of confidence in Deputy Chief Jake Sube to hit the ground running with character and commitment to the principles of justice and fairness in the interim as we work towards filling the
position,” Nadolski said.

Sube has been with the department for the past 24 years, including the last three as deputy chief.

“It’s an honor to serve the community I love with officers that I am proud to stand by,” Sube said.

