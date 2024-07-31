2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Two men arrested in connection with West Jordan hostage situation

Jul 30, 2024, 8:14 PM

A West Jordan police car blocking the road leading to the home....

A West Jordan police car blocking the road leading to the home. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been arrested in connection to a hostage situation in West Jordan, where four people were held hostage.

Carlos Montalavan, 34, and Victor Cruz, 33, were indicted in the third district court for a total of 20 charges, including aggravated assault, intoxication, and aggravated kidnapping.

According to the indictment, Montalavan’s girlfriend, listed as a victim in the case, instructed Montalvan and Cruz to leave after the pair had been drinking all day.

After being told to leave, Montalvan and Cruz fired shots, and the two instructed the four hostages that “if anyone tried to leave, they’d die,” the document said.

After officers surrounded the building, the four victims, including Montalavan’s girlfriend, were removed and the house was searched. In that search, officers found 133 grams of marijuana, a Glock handgun, and shell casings from the gun.

Carlos Montalvan is booked into the Salt Lake County jail on nine charges, including;

  • four counts of aggravated kidnapping, a third-degree felony;
  • aggravated assault, a third-degree felony;
  • felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony;
  • use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony;
  • possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor, and;
  • intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

Victor Cruz was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on a total of eleven charges, including;

  • four counts of aggravated kidnapping, a third-degree felony;
  • aggravated assault, a third-degree felony;
  • three charges of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony;
  • use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony;
  • threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor, and;
  • intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Cybersecurity experts are warning that recent breaches of telephone companies are making many peop...

Matt Gephardt

Data breaches leave Utahns vulnerable to theft by hijacked phone numbers

Cybersecurity experts are warning that recent breaches of telephone companies are making many people vulnerable to a growing fraud called SIM swapping.

4 hours ago

Sandy police are working to identify the rightful owners of thousands of items seized at a storage ...

Andrew Adams

Sandy police work to reunite victims with thousands of stolen items uncovered in storage unit

Sandy police are working to identify owners of thousands of individual stolen items seized from a storage unit earlier in the month.

4 hours ago

Footage of a bear frequenting a camp site. (Department Natural Resources)...

Debbie Worthen

Several campgrounds have just reopened in northern Utah after several bear sightings

The Division of Wildlife Resources euthanized an aggressive bear last weekend, and says this is a good reminder for those using the outdoors to keep food put away and camp areas clean.

4 hours ago

Unified police are hoping new evidence recently collected in the 2016 killing of Chandler Michael C...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Police look to solve 2016 ‘execution’ killing of man near Saltair

Unified police are hoping new information recently collected in the unsolved 2016 shooting death of a 22-year-old man will lead them to his killer.

5 hours ago

Sheep Rock Fire started Tuesday in Beaver County. (Utah Fire Info)...

Carlysle Price

Sheep Rock Fire started in Beaver County

A new fire started in Beaver County Tuesday, and is an estimated 30 acres. Rocky Mountain Power cut power off for some residents due to fire conditions.

7 hours ago

After a San Juan sheriff's deputy committed suicide before his day in court, his accusers are comin...

Daniel Woodruff

Accusers speak out after suicide of former sheriff’s deputy charged with sexual abuse

One of the men who accused a retired San Juan County sheriff's chief deputy of sexual abuse is coming to terms with his death.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Two men arrested in connection with West Jordan hostage situation