Sheep Rock Fire started in Beaver County

UPDATE: Utah Fire Info issued a last report on the Sheep Rock Fire, which was 77 acres Tuesday night, at approximately 9:50 p.m.

The post said forward progress had been stopped, and that “crews will remain on the scene to mop up.”

BEAVER — A new fire started in Beaver County Tuesday, and is an estimated 30 acres.

Utah Fire Info reported in a post on X that the Sheep Rock Fire was started on private land. The fire is visible from Interstate 15.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire by ground and air, according to the post.

Rocky Mountain Power reported on its website that the fire caused them to turn off power for “Emergency De-energization,” due to the fire’s proximity, as the company monitors conditions. Approximately 708 customers are without power.

Dave Eskelson, a spokesperson for RMP, said some power substations were “back up” at approximately 7 p.m., but complete restoration is difficult to estimate under these conditions.

Eskelson said the outage may have also impacted residents in the Cedar City area, including Minersville, Parowan, and New Harmony.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.