2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Several campgrounds have just reopened in northern Utah after several bear sightings

Jul 30, 2024, 11:04 PM | Updated: 11:07 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Division of Wildlife Resources euthanized an aggressive bear last weekend, and says this is a good reminder for those using the outdoors to keep food put away and camp areas clean.

Officials say there are always bears in the mountains of Utah, even if you’re not seeing them and the best way to keep yourself and the bears safe is to not give them a reason to get close to you.

At the Handshake campground in American Fork Canyon, Jodi Smith and her extended family are enjoying a fun week together.

“We gather our extended family every year up American Fork Canyon,” Smith tells KSL TV.

They arrived over the weekend but almost had to cancel. Granite Flats was one of several campgrounds the Division of Wildlife Resources had closed due to bear danger.

They say the bear they euthanized had been making the rounds at several campsites and showed no fear of humans. In addition, they say the bear had become aggressive at least once.

“It had just created a dangerous situation, that obviously wouldn’t have been solved by just relocating the bear,” says Faith Heaton Jolley with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “Our policy did require that the bear had to be euthanized.”

She says euthanizing an animal is always the worst-case scenario and she hopes campers are strict about cleaning up the areas they use and about keeping food locked up.

For Smith and her family, they make cleaning up a game. Each night they give tickets to the younger kids for helping to make sure there are no scraps of food left anywhere. Smith says It’s a fun way to involve the kids and ensure the campsite is safe.

“We never leave coolers or bins full of food, those are always in trailers, never in tents,” says Smith. “And we just don’t leave snacks around.”

Smith came to this site every year as a child and now brings her kids and grandkids. Her siblings do the same. They expected to have roughly 60 people at the site for dinner on Sunday.

As a family, they want to keep the tradition going for years to come and are willing to put in the work to keep it going. Their family rule at the end of each day?

“Leave no trace.”

The Division of Wildlife Resources says you can find all kinds of safety tips when it comes to bears in the wilderness at wildawareutah.org.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Cybersecurity experts are warning that recent breaches of telephone companies are making many peop...

Matt Gephardt

Data breaches leave Utahns vulnerable to theft by hijacked phone numbers

Cybersecurity experts are warning that recent breaches of telephone companies are making many people vulnerable to a growing fraud called SIM swapping.

4 hours ago

Sandy police are working to identify the rightful owners of thousands of items seized at a storage ...

Andrew Adams

Sandy police work to reunite victims with thousands of stolen items uncovered in storage unit

Sandy police are working to identify owners of thousands of individual stolen items seized from a storage unit earlier in the month.

4 hours ago

Unified police are hoping new evidence recently collected in the 2016 killing of Chandler Michael C...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Police look to solve 2016 ‘execution’ killing of man near Saltair

Unified police are hoping new information recently collected in the unsolved 2016 shooting death of a 22-year-old man will lead them to his killer.

5 hours ago

A West Jordan police car blocking the road leading to the home....

Alexander Campbell

Two men arrested in connection with West Jordan hostage situation

Two men have been arrested in connection to a hostage situation in West Jordan where four people were held hostage.

7 hours ago

Sheep Rock Fire started Tuesday in Beaver County. (Utah Fire Info)...

Carlysle Price

Sheep Rock Fire started in Beaver County

A new fire started in Beaver County Tuesday, and is an estimated 30 acres. Rocky Mountain Power cut power off for some residents due to fire conditions.

7 hours ago

After a San Juan sheriff's deputy committed suicide before his day in court, his accusers are comin...

Daniel Woodruff

Accusers speak out after suicide of former sheriff’s deputy charged with sexual abuse

One of the men who accused a retired San Juan County sheriff's chief deputy of sexual abuse is coming to terms with his death.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Several campgrounds have just reopened in northern Utah after several bear sightings