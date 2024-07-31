2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Police look to solve 2016 ‘execution’ killing of man near Saltair

Jul 30, 2024, 9:51 PM | Updated: 10:01 pm

Unified police are hoping new evidence recently collected in the 2016 killing of Chandler Michael C...

Unified police are hoping new evidence recently collected in the 2016 killing of Chandler Michael Cooper, 22, near Saltair will help solve the case. (Unified Police Department)

(Unified Police Department)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

MAGNA — Unified police are hoping new information recently collected in the unsolved 2016 shooting death of a 22-year-old man will lead them to his killer.

On Feb. 11, 2016, the body of Chandler Michael Cooper, who lived in the Holladay-Millcreek area, was found by hikers near a trail by Saltair, a few hundred yards from the intersection of the North Temple Frontage Road and 11500 West.

Investigators believe someone drove Cooper to that location, where he was “basically executed,” said Unified police detective Brandon Moore. “He was shot twice, once in the face and once in the chest, and then left there.”

Two shell casings were recovered at the scene, but no gun. And no arrests have been made.

In October, Moore took over as the lead investigator in the case. Since then, he says multiple search warrants have been served and additional DNA has been collected. The plan, he said, was to “rework the case from the beginning.”

In retracing Cooper’s steps, Moore found “he was hanging out with a friend that night. That friend claims to have dropped him off in an area of Salt Lake, and that was the last time he was seen alive.”

Police believe someone drove Cooper to the Saltair area but are unsure if it was completely by force or if he was coerced into going.

“Talking with friends, they said, ‘We never knew him to go out there.’ So I can’t imagine that he went out there in the middle of February willingly,” Moore said.

“We’re looking to get those people (Cooper’s friends) back here to talk to us, hoping that something has weighed on them for several years, that they’re ready to get off their chests,” Moore said.

Cooper had run-ins with the law for drug-related crimes, and Moore says whatever happened on the night of his death may be tied to drugs or a robbery attempt. Since taking over the case, Moore has sent several items to the Utah State Crime Lab for DNA testing.

“They’ve been able to basically provide us with new information that we didn’t have in 2016,” he said.

Moore says he is now in the process of having recently collected DNA compared to DNA collected in 2016. Investigators do have people of interest, he said, and he’s hoping additional information from the state crime lab will push them in the right direction.

In a press release to the public, Unified police said, “We believe there are still people who we have not spoken to who may have information about what happened that night.”

Moore is hoping that, in addition to new witnesses, some of the people detectives interviewed eight years ago will come back and speak with them, again.

“Chandler had a tight group of friends. A lot of these friends were interviewed at the time of his murder, provided us with some information that was helpful. But I also believe that there was information that was definitely withheld from us eight years ago. Some people that knew him, some people that have probably heard things circulating since then — especially now that we’re looking into it again (and) releasing new information to the press again — we’re looking to get those people back here to talk to us, hoping that something has weighed on them for several years, that they’re ready to get off their chests. And we’re ready to listen to it,” he said.

Anyone who has information about Cooper’s death can call Moore at 385-468-9812.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

A West Jordan police car blocking the road leading to the home....

Alexander Campbell

Two men arrested in connection with West Jordan hostage situation

Two men have been arrested in connection to a hostage situation in West Jordan where four people were held hostage.

7 hours ago

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Valley man tied to 2 shootings in 24 hours at same West Jordan apartment complex

Criminal charges have been filed against a man who police believe was involved in two shootings at a West Jordan apartment complex within 24 hours, resulting in three people being injured.

4 days ago

handcuffs in front of a gavel...

Carlysle Price

Daniel Martinez sentenced for Draper party shooting

Daniel Martinez was sentenced Thursday to 50 years to life for the deaths of Jonathan Fuentes and Austin Powell at a Draper party shooting, according to a release from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

12 days ago

front doors and a plaque...

Alexander Campbell

Three arrested on suspicion of beating, robbing Springville homeowner

Three Utah locals have been arrested, following an investigation into an aggravated robbery in Springville. 

14 days ago

Community members gathered on Monday to memorialize the teen killed in a West Valley shooting. (KSL...

Debbie Worthen

Community mourns loss of Judge Memorial athlete following West Valley shooting

Friends and family of a Judge Memorial high school student are mourning the loss of the 17-year-old after he was shot and killed this weekend.

15 days ago

Law enforcement officers gather at the campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate fo...

Pamela Brown and Shoshana Dubnow, CNN

Local officer tried to stop gunman on rooftop, but was unable to engage him, Butler County sheriff says

A local police officer saw the gunman on the rooftop during former President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday but was unable to engage him, Butler County Sheriff Michael T. Slupe told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Sunday.

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Police look to solve 2016 ‘execution’ killing of man near Saltair