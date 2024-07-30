BYU Football Kicks Off Another Big 12 Season With Fall Camp

PROVO, Utah— BYU football has a lot to prove in 2024, and head coach Kalani Sitake understands that.

The ninth-year headman has appeared on Vegas big boards ranking coaches who are feeling the hottest seats entering the 2024 season. It can be debated how much heat Sitake faces when considering BYU’s limited coaching pool of candidates.

Still, after a challenging 5-7 campaign last year, Sitake understands why the outside voices say BYU is near the bottom of the new-look Big 12.

Kalani Sitake understands the low predictions for BYU football in 2024

The media picked BYU 13th out of 16 teams in the preseason Big 12 poll. The journey to making the media look like like they know nothing starts with fall camp practices kicking off on Wednesday, July 31, at the newly named Zions Bank Practice Fields at the Student Athlete Building.

“I think my perspective is different from what you guys see in the media. So, I understand why they vote a certain way. But we’re not in a position to get the benefit of the doubt either,” Sitake said to KSL Sports. “So I talk to our players, don’t get angry about it. We know what we’re doing. We know what we’ve accomplished already so far. Sitting in it and where we’re at in July, I feel good about where we’re at.”

From the moment BYU exited Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, last November after a gut-wrenching double-overtime loss to Oklahoma State, Sitake has stayed consistent that his players will have a better understanding of what to expect as a Big 12 team in year two.

BYU finished last season on a five-game losing streak. It was the first time that happened since 1955.

Second-time parents

Sitake has often compared year two in the Big 12 to being a parent going on their second child. For first-time parents, you read all the books to prepare but are unsure what to expect. Typically, with your second child, you’re taking care of bottles and easily changing diapers.

Will it be as smooth of a year two for BYU in the Big 12 as a second-time parent?

We will begin to find answers on Wednesday when BYU opens up camp, one month before the season kicks off against Southern Illinois.

Fall Camp kicks off

On Tuesday, players reported officially to camp and received one phase of their new gear which included a team-issued Nike hoodie with BYU helmet logo in the middle.

The good news for BYU is that they have returning experience up and down the roster.

Last year, BYU prioritized adding transfers to bolster the depth in preparation for their first year as a Big 12 program. This year, it was about roster retention.

Sitake and his staff did an excellent job retaining their key personnel.

BYU has 14 starters returning this season, along with 51 returning lettermen.

Although challenging at the moment, last year’s disappointing 5-7 season has provided some benefits. Some of BYU’s leaders, Tyler Batty and Connor Pay, took advantage of the extra year of eligibility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic when they were freshmen in 2020.

“It’s not so new anymore,” Sitake said on BYU preparing for year two in the Big 12. “This is something that they’ve seen now and that they have something to compare it to. They know what to expect now going into this season and in this conference. The guys, intrinsically, have already taken the initiative to get better. We saw that in January when they started off-season conditioning. We saw it in spring ball.

“I mentioned that we were very physical in spring ball. Was that by design? No, the players made it physical. We would be in half pads and they were striking the crap out of each other. Why were they doing that? Well, they know what to expect. They know what’s coming. So it’s different when you’ve gone through the experience.”

Will the experience be enough to get BYU back to a bowl game? That’s a big question entering camp.

All eyes on the BYU Football Quarterback battle

BYU has one of the toughest schedules in the Big 12 and the nation. Some national forecasts project BYU’s schedule being in the Top 25 nationally entering the 2024 season. That’s not a recipe to get back to a bowl game for a team with a glaring question mark at the most critical position: quarterback.

Former Baylor/USF signal-caller Gerry Bohanon and Jake Retzlaff, who started in BYU’s final four games, are the top contenders to win the job. BYU has a wild card added to the mix, who they picked up after spring ball concluded in McCae Hillstead.

Hillstead is a transfer from Utah State with dual-threat playmaking ability that has been a staple of past BYU quarterbacks under offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

BYU also has Treyson Bourguet, a transfer from Western Michigan, who showed up on his own dime last January to be part of the program as a walk-on. He has since earned Cade Fennegan’s scholarship now that Fennegan has moved on to be a student coach with the team.

Bohanon’s shoulder will be a big topic as camp opens. Two years ago, Bohanon suffered a shoulder injury that nearly ended his football career. It wasn’t until November of last year that he felt he was able to get back on a path to being his normal self as a quarterback.

This offseason, Bohanon has entrenched himself in BYU’s playbook. Although the offense is similar to the one he ran at Baylor in 2021, the verbiage and concepts in BYU’s offense differ.

Like Retzlaff, Bohanon also had training sessions with former BYU star John Beck this offseason.

Retzlaff showed flashes of his ability last season, but mistakes prevented him from cementing himself as the starting quarterback entering the 2024 season. Taking care of the football while remaining aggressive is a top priority for Retzlaff. This past spring, he had zero interceptions.

This year’s quarterback battle is the most wide-open I’ve seen in the past 20 years following the program.

Sitake plans to play the best.

“Do I want to just position it out where this guy’s going to be better, and it’s going to be his time? It’s not like a baton that you pass,” Sitake said. I think you still need to get the guys who deserve the spot. You’ve got to give it to him. And if it happens to be a sophomore or underclassman, then so be it. That’s just how it works out.”

Running Backs

The quarterback unit isn’t the only position with a battle entering fall camp. BYU’s running backs are a hot topic. Sitake believes the unit with LJ Martin, Hinckley Folau Ropati, and Miles Davis is a “really deep group.”

The running backs also feature freshman Pokaiaua Haunga, who was a standout in spring practices. Sione I Moa and Enoch Nawahine are bigger backs that could be options as well.

BYU’s Offensive Line has a strong foundation

BYU’s offensive line has garnered a lot of attention. The depth isn’t what it has been in past years, but the starting five has the potential to be very good under the direction of new offensive line coach TJ Woods.

Pay, Weylin Lapuaho, and potential NFL draft pick Brayden Keim, who considered declaring for the NFL draft last winter, make a nice foundation. Then, the wildcard in the group is Caleb Etienne.

The former Oklahoma State transfer struggled last season but had a solid performance against his old team in BYU’s regular season finale that gave him momentum entering this season. During spring practice, he had lost some weight. The measurables are there for Etienne to get back on NFL draft boards. He has a great chance to be BYU’s starter at offensive tackle or at guard.

Year Two for Jay Hill

BYU’s defense enters year two under defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

The pieces are in place for BYU to improve its defense significantly from last year’s poor results. However, the big question will center on BYU’s pass rush.

Tyler Batty was candid at Big 12 Media Day about needing double-digit sacks this season. BYU hasn’t had a double-digit sack artist since Bronson Kaufusi in 2015 before Kalani Sitake was the head coach.

Former Weber State transfer Logan Lutui has earned some summer buzz as a key piece at the outside edge position behind Isaiah Bagnah. Lutui dealt with injuries last season.

The interior of the defensive line needs to shore up the depth in fall camp, but the top end has the potential to be very good with seniors John Nelson and Blake Mangelson. Then David Latu, a former Snow College transfer, was productive in spring last March.

The cornerback position is an area to watch. Jakob Robinson is one of the top cornerbacks in the Big 12 this season and there’s a case he’s BYU’s best player this season. But after him, there are questions.

Former Weber State transfer Marque Collins has all the makings to earn the other starter spot. The only knock on him entering fall camp is that he didn’t participate in spring practices due to injuries.

Along with Collins, contenders for that spot will include Mory Bamba, Evan Johnson, Marcus McKenzie, and heralded freshman Therrian “Tre” Alexander.

It’s time to start answering the many BYU football questions with the start of camp.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

