Film tour highlighting downwinders, nuclear fallout in Mountain West to stop in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday, a documentary film tour is set to stop in Salt Lake City which aims to bring awareness to Utahns and the entire U.S. on a matter very close to Utah’s center: downwinders.

The film, called “Silent Fallout,” amplifies the stories of downwinders in Utah and surrounding states by sharing their stories, either in their own words, or of loved ones they were survived by.

The term downwinders describes victims of radiation who lived downwind from nuclear testing plants in the U.S. in the 1950s and ’60s.

The film features the stories of Utah native and former KUED Creative Director Mary Dickson, and she’s described it before: people in Utah, including close members of her family, fell victim to a nuclear power plant in Nevada.

And, it isn’t known if new victims exist with symptoms today, according to the film’s director, Hideaki Ito.

“Of course there are victims of people from the exposure, but there are no surveys or forums performed by the government to see if people are being exposed continuously,” Ito said, through a translator.

Ito said he pursued the film for two reasons. The first was to tell the story of “a women’s movement that had created a miracle in the 1960s,” he said.

Secondly, to explain the subsequent action President John F. Kennedy made to ban nuclear testing, saving the U.S. from further radiation exposure. Ito said there were 828 underground testing centers in the U.S., and 101 above ground that were eventually shut down.

The women’s movement began after a group of women discovered that their children’s teeth could be scientifically studied, gauging radiation exposure in different parts of the country.

Louis Baby Tooth Survey was formed and was instrumental for the movement, which ultimately saved the lives of possibly thousands.

“Those human-made radioactive materials were carried by the wind, so the whole continent was actually contaminated, not just the downwinders,” he said. “Everybody’s exposed, but we’re not aware of it. That is the crucial problem.”

Ito, who grew up in the Ehime Prefecture in Japan, said a similar situation unfolded near his own home, in a city called Kochi.

“I came to realize tens of thousands of tuna ships were exposed to radiation by nuclear testings. And I also created documents and TV shows for years on this topic,” he said.

Ito said the suffering he witnessed angered him, and his empathy extended to victims in the U.S.

“I felt this is one of the biggest news,” he said. “It should have been the biggest news in Japan, but we were not aware of this fact and it made me very angry.”

How to watch

The film, narrated in English by Alec Baldwin, will be playing Aug. 1 at Broadway Centre Cinemas at 7 p.m., which tickets can be purchased for here.

It will also be showing at The Leonardo Museum Auditorium on Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. No tickets are needed for the Leonardo showing, seating is first-come, first-served.