Trio Of Utah Utes Help Canada Remain Undefeated In Olympic Women’s 3×3 Basketball

PARIS, France – The unmatched chemistry of Team Canada has led the Utes Utes-laden team to back-to-back wins in the women’s 3×3 basketball tournament. The Canadians blew out China 21-11.

Team Canada (2-0) took on Team China in its second game of the FIBA women’s 3×3 2024 Paris Olympics for each country.

The former University of Utah women’s basketball student-athletes Paige Crozon and Michelle Plouffe play for Team Canada. The Canadian women’s 3×3 team is coached by former Utah women’s basketball player Kim Gaucher.

M. Plouffe and Crozon scored seven points apiece while grabbing seven rebounds. Crozon finished 3-7 from deep.

Recap

Crozon started fast as Canada built another early lead. Crozon and Canada began to 2-2 from deep as the Canadians to a 6-1 lead.

Michelle Plouffe followed up with a long-range shot of her own, helping her team to an 8-4 lead.

Help us cheer on THREE Utah Women’s Basketball alums in the 2024 Paris Olympics! 🎉🎉 Team Canada’s pool play begins on Tuesday, July 30th at 10 a.m. (MT). #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/uWDB5zizg6 — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) July 26, 2024

Canada’s chemistry showed as they built an eight-point lead five minutes into the 10-minute game. China tried to take advantage of its size in the post, but Canada’s movement without the ball was nearly unstoppable.

Canada improved to 2-0 with a 21-11 win.

