Trio Of Utah Utes Help Canada Remain Undefeated In Olympic Women’s 3×3 Basketball

Jul 31, 2024, 10:25 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARIS, France – The unmatched chemistry of Team Canada has led the Utes Utes-laden team to back-to-back wins in the women’s 3×3 basketball tournament. The Canadians blew out China 21-11.

Team Canada (2-0) took on Team China in its second game of the FIBA women’s 3×3 2024 Paris Olympics for each country.

RELATED: Former Utah Utes Lead Canadian Women’s Basketball 3×3 In Historic Win

The former University of Utah women’s basketball student-athletes Paige Crozon and Michelle Plouffe play for Team Canada. The Canadian women’s 3×3 team is coached by former Utah women’s basketball player Kim Gaucher.

M. Plouffe and Crozon scored seven points apiece while grabbing seven rebounds. Crozon finished 3-7 from deep.

RELATED: Keep up the Olympic medal count here.

Recap

Crozon started fast as Canada built another early lead. Crozon and Canada began to 2-2 from deep as the Canadians to a 6-1 lead.

RELATED: Alex Sedrick Steamrolls Australia To Win Bronze Medal For U.S. Rugby Sevens

Michelle Plouffe followed up with a long-range shot of her own, helping her team to an 8-4 lead.

Canada’s chemistry showed as they built an eight-point lead five minutes into the 10-minute game. China tried to take advantage of its size in the post, but Canada’s movement without the ball was nearly unstoppable.

Canada improved to 2-0 with a 21-11 win.

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for over 10,000 athletes.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

