Utah Hockey Club Announces Single-Year ECHL Affiliation With Allen Americans

Jul 31, 2024, 10:27 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club announced a one-year affiliation agreement with the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

The Allen Americans are based in Allen, Texas. The ECHL is a professional development league for the NHL, the order goes ECHL to AHL to NHL.

Utah’s AHL affiliate is currently the Tuscon Roadrunners.

Utah Hockey Club’s New ECHL Affiliate – The Allen Americans

“The Americans are a first-class organization with a passionate fan base and a reputation of winning,” said John Ferguson, assistant general manager for Utah Hockey Club and general manager for Utah’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. “We look forward to working with Americans Ownership, Myles and La Sonjia Jack, this season.”

The Americans compete in the Mountain Divison of the Western Conference. They joined the ECHL before the 2014-15 season and immediately won consecutive Kelly Cups, only missing the playoffs once. The team has taken home three division championships.

A single-year agreement for ECHL affiliation is not a common occurrence in pro hockey, but it does happen.

What About The Utah Grizzlies?

The Grizzlies, Utah’s beloved ECHL team, are currently affiliated with the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avalanche’s AHL team, the Eagles, play in Loveland, Colorado – about an hour North of Denver.

Do The Utah Grizzlies Play The Allen Americans?

The teams are in the same division and will meet for the Grizzlies’ home opener on November 1.

The teams will play a total of eight times this upcoming season.

