LOCAL NEWS

Avelo Airlines announces service from SLC to northern California later this year

Jul 31, 2024, 12:18 PM

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY Avelo Airlines is the newest airline to provide service out of Salt Lake City International Airport.

On Wednesday, the airline announced that it will be providing service to the Bay Area/Sonoma County later this year.

Starting on Oct. 24, the airline will provide service twice a week from Salt Lake City to Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport. Flights will be available every Thursday and Sunday.

“We are thrilled to announce our new nonstop service from Salt Lake City to the Bay Area/Sonoma County, offering travelers a convenient, reliable, and affordable way to one of the most beautiful and vibrant regions in Northern California,” said Avelo Airlines CEO and founder Andrew Levy in a news release. “We look forward to inspiring travel this fall to Sonoma County and inspiring Northern Californians to explore all the Beehive State has to offer.”

Avelo Airlines is based out of Houston. It has been in operations since 2021, and serves 54 destinations across the United States and the Caribbean, including Burbank, California and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

“Salt Lake City extends an enthusiastic welcome to Avelo Airlines,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director for SLCIA. “This new nonstop service to the Bay Area/Sonoma County is a plus for our passengers. California is one of Utah’s most popular destinations and is a welcome addition to SLC’s route network. The additional gates the airport built as part of The New SLC has made this new service possible.”

Travelers can make reservations with the airline by clicking here.

 

