SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department announced that the West Nile virus has been detected in multiple mosquito pools across the county’s boundaries as of Wednesday.

County health officials said the infected mosquito pools are in western Salt Lake City and near Draper and Riverton, and expecting more to test positive throughout August.

The department said in a press release that “because mosquitoes can travel several miles, everyone in the region—regardless of their exact location—should take precautions against mosquito bites to avoid exposure to the virus.”

Here are some tips that the health department is recommending to county residents:

Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus; follow package directions about application.

After dusk, wear long sleeves and pants.

Drain standing water in yards (old tires, potted plant trays, pet dishes, toys, buckets, etc.).

Keep roof gutters clear of debris.

Clean and stock garden ponds with mosquito-eating fish or mosquito dunks.

Ensure door and window screens are in good condition so mosquitoes cannot get inside.

Keep weeds and tall grass cut short; adult mosquitoes look for these shady places to rest during the hot daylight hours.

The department reports that the West Nile virus can cause mild to severe illness, and many people might not even know they are infected.

“Symptoms of WNV infection appear within 2 to 14 days of a mosquito bite and include fever, headache and body aches. More severe infections may include high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors and muscle weakness or convulsions,” the department said.