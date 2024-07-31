Philadelphia Phillies Bolster Bullpen With Former Riverton Pitcher Tanner Banks

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Riverton High pitcher Tanner Banks might be the biggest winner of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. The righthanded reliever sheds the stench of a 27-83 Chicago White Sox, the worst record in baseball, to join the MLB-best 65-42 Philadelphia Phillies bullpen in a pennant chase.

The White Sox dealt Banks to the National League East-leading Phillies on Tuesday, July 30.

Can some new blood breathe life into this listless #Phillies team? Per Tim Kelly Tanner Banks is at the Bank and will be wearing #58. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/pB4yuQW1GP — Philly Sports Trips (@SportsTripsPHL) July 31, 2024

The 6’1 pitcher has been remarkably consistent this season despite coming out of the woeful White Sox bullpen. Banks has not allowed more than two earned runs in any appearance this season. He has a 3.72 ERA in nine July appearances.

Banks had spent his entire career in the Chicago White Sox organization.

Long before becoming a consistent Major League bullpen option, Banks rose through the ranks of high school, junior college, and Division 1 baseball in the Beehive state.

Tanner Banks is a nightmare matchup for LH hitters. Faced 83 of them this year.

Struck out 28

34 percent K rate They’re hitting .184 with only one HR against him — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) July 30, 2024

The Riverton High School product played two seasons (2011-12) at Salt Lake Community College before finishing his collegiate career across the valley with the Utes.

Banks was 4-12 in 29 appearances for the Utes, including 19 starts. He struck out 70 against 31 walks in 113 innings, ending his amateur career with a 5.18 ERA. The Chicago White Sox selected Banks in the 18th round of the 2014 draft. Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022.

Last 15 Games: 1-0 | 15.2 IP | 2.87 ERA | 13 Hits | 18 Ks | 8 BB |1.34 WHIP

2024 Stats: 41 Games | 2-2 | 2 SV | 7 HLD | 48 IP | 4.13 ERA | 55 Ks | 15 BBs | 1.29 WHIP

