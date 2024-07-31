2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Philadelphia Phillies Bolster Bullpen With Former Riverton Pitcher Tanner Banks

Jul 31, 2024, 11:40 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Riverton High pitcher Tanner Banks might be the biggest winner of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. The righthanded reliever sheds the stench of a 27-83 Chicago White Sox, the worst record in baseball, to join the MLB-best 65-42 Philadelphia Phillies bullpen in a pennant chase.

The White Sox dealt Banks to the National League East-leading Phillies on Tuesday, July 30.

RELATED: Trade Lands Former Cougar Andrew Pintar Opportunity With Miami Marlins

The 6’1 pitcher has been remarkably consistent this season despite coming out of the woeful White Sox bullpen. Banks has not allowed more than two earned runs in any appearance this season. He has a 3.72 ERA in nine July appearances.

Banks had spent his entire career in the Chicago White Sox organization.

Tanner Banks | Pitcher | Riverton Silverwolves

MLB – Philadelphia Phillies

Long before becoming a consistent Major League bullpen option, Banks rose through the ranks of high school, junior college, and Division 1 baseball in the Beehive state.

RELATED: Former Fremont Star Ky Bush Named Southern League POTW

The Riverton High School product played two seasons (2011-12) at Salt Lake Community College before finishing his collegiate career across the valley with the Utes.

Banks was 4-12 in 29 appearances for the Utes, including 19 starts. He struck out 70 against 31 walks in 113 innings, ending his amateur career with a 5.18 ERA. The Chicago White Sox selected Banks in the 18th round of the 2014 draft. Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022.

Last 15 Games: 1-0 | 15.2 IP | 2.87 ERA | 13 Hits | 18 Ks |  8 BB |1.34 WHIP

2024 Stats: 41 Games |  2-2 | 2 SV | 7 HLD | 48 IP | 4.13 ERA | 55 Ks | 15 BBs | 1.29 WHIP

RELATED STORIES

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Red Hot Salt Lake Bees Head Into Dog Days Of August Leading Division

The Salt Lake Bees' rough first half is a distant memory as they race into August with the best July record in the Pacific Coast League.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Announces Staff Additions, Title Changes

A program in turmoil doesn't have the luxury of slowing down as the Utah State football program has announced a series of staff additions

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Forward Mina Tanaka Helps Japan To Olympic Win

Japan controlled the match and Utah Royals FC forward Mina Tanaka benefited, heading home her team's second goal in a 3-1 win over Nigeria.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Announces Single-Year ECHL Affiliation With Allen Americans

The Utah Hockey Club announced a one-year affiliation agreement with the Allen Americans of the ECHL. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Trio Of Utah Utes Help Canada Remain Undefeated In Olympic Women’s 3×3 Basketball

The unmatched chemistry of Team Canada has led the Utes Utes-laden team to back-to-back wins in the women's 3x3 basketball tournament.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Kicks Off Another Big 12 Season With Fall Camp

BYU kicks off fall camp practices for the 2024 season.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Philadelphia Phillies Bolster Bullpen With Former Riverton Pitcher Tanner Banks