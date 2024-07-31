2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Human remains found in house destroyed by Colorado wildfire

Jul 31, 2024, 12:10 PM

This image provided by the USDA Forest Service shows the Alexander Mountain Fire near Loveland, Col...

This image provided by the USDA Forest Service shows the Alexander Mountain Fire near Loveland, Colo., Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Jason Sieg/USDA Forest Service via AP)

(Jason Sieg/USDA Forest Service via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MATTHEW BROWN, JESSE BEDAYN AND COLLEEN SELVIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — Human remains were found in a house burned by a Colorado wildfire, authorities said Wednesday as almost 100 large blazes burned across the western U.S.

The body was discovered in one of as many as five homes that burned in a fire about one mile (1.6 kilometers) north of Lyons, Colorado, the Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said. He said detectives were assisting the investigation into the death but declined to provide further details.

Wildfire doubles in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains as evacuations continue

The fire began Tuesday afternoon and had burned about two square miles (five square kilometers) by Wednesday morning. A federal wildfire report Wednesday said 150 personnel were battling the blaze, but it was listed as zero percent contained.

It was one of several large fires burning on Colorado’s Front Range. A fire at the edge of the Denver metro area west of the small town of Conifer triggered the evacuation of about 575 houses overnight Tuesday. That fire was less than one square mile (2.5 square kilometers) as of Tuesday night. Jefferson County officials said resources were stretched thin and they had not yet controlled the fire.

Across the U.S. almost 28,000 firefighters were battling 95 large fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.


Brown reported from Billings, Montana.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JUNE 22: A detailed view of four Frankfurter hot dogs, seen prior to the UEFA EU...

Carlysle Price

New study finds link between processed red meat and dementia

A study from the Alzheimer's Association found that eating processed red meat frequently can raise the risk of dementia.

36 minutes ago

A Delta airplane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Nov. 2...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Delta CEO says airline is facing $500 million in costs from global tech outage

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says the airline is facing $500 million in costs for the global technology breakdown this month

2 hours ago

The Alexander Mountain Fire near Loveland, Colorado....

Jesse Bedayn, Associated Press/Report for America

Wildfire doubles in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains as evacuations continue

The U.S. Forest Service says a wildfire near a Colorado city has grown to over 1,800 acres as more homes were placed under mandatory evacuation orders.

19 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., July 24, 2024. Ha...

MJ Lee, Jeff Zeleny, Kayla Tausche and Pamela Brown, CNN

Harris nears vice presidential announcement as her team tests out top contenders

Kamala Harris is in the thick of choosing a vice presidential running mate, with her campaign eying an announcement in the coming days that would be immediately followed by a joint tour of a series of battleground states.

19 hours ago

Meta's logo is seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022. Me...

Nadia Lathan, Associated Press/Report for America

Meta agrees to $1.4B settlement with Texas in privacy lawsuit over facial recognition

Officials say Meta has agreed to a $1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over allegations that the tech giant used biometric data of users without their permission.

21 hours ago

Job seekers attend the South Florida Job Fair on June 26 in Sunrise, Florida. (Joe Raedle, Getty Im...

Alicia Wallace, CNN

The number of available jobs in the US is shrinking

Job opportunities are slowly disappearing in the US, and hiring has screeched to its slowest pace in a decade (aside from the pandemic plunge). That’s making more workers hold tight to the job they’ve already got.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Human remains found in house destroyed by Colorado wildfire