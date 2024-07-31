Utah State Football Announces Staff Additions, Title Changes

LOGAN, Utah – A program in turmoil doesn’t have the luxury of slowing down as the Utah State football program has announced a series of staff additions and title changes one month before the 2024 college football season kicks off against Robert Morris.

USU head coach Nate Dreiling announced the changes to his 2024 football staff on Wednesday, July 31.

New additions to the staff include Troy Morrell, who will serve as the associate head coach and senior offensive analyst; Dave Wiemers (We-mers), who will be a senior defensive analyst; and Rachel Phillips, who joins the program as the chief of staff.

Fourth-year wide receivers coach Kyle Cefalo has been elevated to offensive coordinator and play caller after spending 2023 as the co-offensive coordinator under Blake Anderson. Second-year o-line coach Cooper Bassett adds the title of co-offensive coordinator. Fourth-year coach Hayden Kingston will be the Aggie QBs coach after being an offensive analyst in 2023 and offensive graduate assistant in 2021 and 2022.

About USU Football’s Staff Additions

Troy Morrell – Associate Head Coach/Senior Offensive Analyst

Morrell is entering 2024 as his 20th season coaching college football.

He was most recently the head coach at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, from 2000-14. He won three National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championships and compiled a record of 154-22. His career winning percentage of .875 was the highest in NJCAA history at his retirement, while his 154 wins ranked 18th among NJCAA coaches. A total of 215 players during Morrell’s tenure moved on to Division-I programs, with 19 of his players moving on to play in the NFL.

Dave Wiemers – Senior Defensive Analyst

A jack-of-many-trades, Wierers has 25 years of college coaching experience. His coaching resume includes six years as a head coach, 14 years as a defensive coordinator, and five seasons as an offensive coordinator.

Rachel Phillips – Chief of Staff

Phillips is in her first year as the chief of staff for Utah State’s football program. They will oversee all off-field staff and the day-to-day operations of the program. Phillips joined USU after working as the Tennessee Titans’ football development and cause marketing manager.

Utah State opens the 2024 season against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31, at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff time is TBA.

