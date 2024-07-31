2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

New Ogden high school will offer ‘professional certifications’ to students

Jul 31, 2024, 1:06 PM

The front sign of the Ogden-Weber Technical College in Ogden on March 12, 2023....

(FILE) The front sign of the Ogden-Weber Technical College in Ogden on March 12, 2023. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A new high school in Ogden is offering students a new way to develop technical skills beyond the traditional high school curriculum.

The school, Ogden Technical High School, is a public high school program that will be located on the campus of Ogden-Weber Technical College. School officials say its students can earn professional certifications while completing their high school education requirements.

“OTECH High School is not just a school. It is a place where students will find a unique blend of academics and hands-on experiences,” said Dr. Dana Nolan, principal administrator of Ogden Technical High School in a press release. “Our partner, Ogden-Weber Technical College, will offer career pathways that will allow our students to not only graduate high school but also gain valuable qualifications in their chosen technical field.”

According to the school, its students will have access to the Ogden-Weber Technical College programs and resources while attending the school. The school says its students will be under the Personalized, Competency Based Learning model, which allows “students to work at their own pace and pass courses through demonstration of mastery” instead of the “traditional model of assignments, quizzes and tests.”

“High school students attend the college tuition free, and completing a college certificate while in high school will prepare them for high-wage, high-demand careers,” said President Jim Taggart, of OTECH.

The school says enrollment is open to any student in Utah, but Ogden students will have access to the Ogden School District transportation resources. The school will also have a Teen Center for students who need a home-like environment.

OTECH High School will begin its first year in August. If you wish to learn more, you can visit the school’s website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

The Jordan School District administrative building on 7387 S Campus View Drive....

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

‘We kind of lost him’: Why Jordan School District was named lead plaintiff in suit against Meta, TikTok

The Jordan School District announced that it is one of the lead plaintiffs in a federal multidistrict lawsuit against multiple social media companies.

2 days ago

An undated aerial view of the Brigham Young University campus. BYU will open a medical school. (The...

Josh Ellis

Church to open medical school at Brigham Young University

BYU will soon create a medical school, according to The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

2 days ago

a blond woman with glasses smiles...

Shara Park

‘We have to be accountable’: USU athletic director stands by firings, promises change

Utah State University’s athletic director says the school is committed to properly investigating assault.

5 days ago

Tooele County School District has proposed to raise property taxes following a budget deficit. (KSL...

Darby Sparks

Tooele taxes could increase by hundreds to compensate for school district deficit after massive funding loss

Tooele County residents are outraged as they face the possibility of another tax hike following a new proposal by the school district in the face of a $50 million state funding loss and decreasing home values.

6 days ago

Utah State University's "Cow to Cone" event allow for people to see how ice cream is made. (Utah St...

Mike Anderson

Utah State University’s ‘Cow to Cone’ event shows the process of how ice cream is made

Utah State University held its first ever "Cow to Cone" event on Friday. It's an opportunity for people to see how ice cream is made.

12 days ago

FILE — Blake Anderson (KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis

USU to move forward with firing of coach Blake Anderson

Utah State University notified Blake Anderson Thursday that it is moving forward with his termination as head coach of its football team.

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

New Ogden high school will offer ‘professional certifications’ to students