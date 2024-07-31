New Ogden high school will offer ‘professional certifications’ to students

OGDEN — A new high school in Ogden is offering students a new way to develop technical skills beyond the traditional high school curriculum.

The school, Ogden Technical High School, is a public high school program that will be located on the campus of Ogden-Weber Technical College. School officials say its students can earn professional certifications while completing their high school education requirements.

“OTECH High School is not just a school. It is a place where students will find a unique blend of academics and hands-on experiences,” said Dr. Dana Nolan, principal administrator of Ogden Technical High School in a press release. “Our partner, Ogden-Weber Technical College, will offer career pathways that will allow our students to not only graduate high school but also gain valuable qualifications in their chosen technical field.”

According to the school, its students will have access to the Ogden-Weber Technical College programs and resources while attending the school. The school says its students will be under the Personalized, Competency Based Learning model, which allows “students to work at their own pace and pass courses through demonstration of mastery” instead of the “traditional model of assignments, quizzes and tests.”

“High school students attend the college tuition free, and completing a college certificate while in high school will prepare them for high-wage, high-demand careers,” said President Jim Taggart, of OTECH.

The school says enrollment is open to any student in Utah, but Ogden students will have access to the Ogden School District transportation resources. The school will also have a Teen Center for students who need a home-like environment.

OTECH High School will begin its first year in August. If you wish to learn more, you can visit the school’s website.