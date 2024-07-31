Red Hot Salt Lake Bees Head Into Dog Days Of August Leading Division

SALT LAKE CITY— The Salt Lake Bees’ less-than-inspiring first half of 2024 is a distant memory as they race into August with the best July record in the Pacific Coast League.

Riding the high of an 11-game win streak, the Bees are 19-9 in July, four games better than the PCL East-leading Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Cranked the winning streak up to 11 🕺 pic.twitter.com/GXNjK8qy4s — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) July 30, 2024

Salt Lake finished the home portion of its July schedule with the first six-game series sweep in franchise history.

Winning in nearly every imaginable way during the current 11-game stretch, Salt Lake has won blowouts and close games, celebrated walk-offs, and even took advantage of a ninth-inning error to walk off El Paso.

August Schedule

Bees @ Tacoma Rainiers – Tuesday, July 30 – Sunday, August 4

Tuesday – Bees win 17-6

Wednesday-Friday @ 8:05 p.m. MT

Saturday @ 7:05 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 2:35 p.m. MT

The Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Bees @ Las Vegas Aviators – Tuesday, August 6 – Sunday, August 11

Tuesday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Post-Game Recap following the Bees 5-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas in the series finale, securing the sweep. pic.twitter.com/FsbDRJZJFL — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) July 28, 2024

Bees @ Sacramento River Cats – Tuesday, August 13 – Sunday, August 18

Tuesday-Friday @ 7:45 p.m. MT

Saturday @ 7:37 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 7:05 p.m. MT

The River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Round Rock Express @ Bees – Tuesday, August 20 – Sunday, August 25

Tuesday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Express is the Triple-A affiliate for the World Series defending champion Texas Rangers.

Bees @ Sugar Land Space Cowboys – Tuesday, August 27 – Sunday, September 1

Tuesday-Saturday @ 6:05 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 5:35 p.m. MT

The Space Cowboys are the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

