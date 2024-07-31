2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Red Hot Salt Lake Bees Head Into Dog Days Of August Leading Division

Jul 31, 2024, 12:51 PM

SALT LAKE CITYThe Salt Lake Bees’ less-than-inspiring first half of 2024 is a distant memory as they race into August with the best July record in the Pacific Coast League.

Riding the high of an 11-game win streak, the Bees are 19-9 in July, four games better than the PCL East-leading Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

RELATED: Blood Clots Almost Ended His Career, Now Bees Reliever Kenyon Yovan Is One Call From MLB

Salt Lake finished the home portion of its July schedule with the first six-game series sweep in franchise history.

Winning in nearly every imaginable way during the current 11-game stretch, Salt Lake has won blowouts and close games, celebrated walk-offs, and even took advantage of a ninth-inning error to walk off El Paso.

RELATED: Chicago Cubs W.S. Hero Carl Edwards Jr. Talks Baseball Goals

August Schedule

Bees @ Tacoma Rainiers – Tuesday, July 30 – Sunday, August 4

  • Tuesday – Bees win 17-6
  • Wednesday-Friday @ 8:05 p.m. MT
  • Saturday @ 7:05 p.m. MT
  • Sunday @ 2:35 p.m. MT

The Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Bees @ Las Vegas Aviators – Tuesday, August 6 – Sunday, August 11

  • Tuesday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT
  • Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Bees @ Sacramento River Cats – Tuesday, August 13 – Sunday, August 18

  • Tuesday-Friday @ 7:45 p.m. MT
  • Saturday @ 7:37 p.m. MT
  • Sunday @ 7:05 p.m. MT

The River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Round Rock Express @ Bees – Tuesday, August 20 – Sunday, August 25

  • Tuesday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT
  • Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Express is the Triple-A affiliate for the World Series defending champion Texas Rangers.

Bees @ Sugar Land Space Cowboys – Tuesday, August 27 – Sunday, September 1

  • Tuesday-Saturday @ 6:05 p.m. MT
  • Sunday @ 5:35 p.m. MT

The Space Cowboys are the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

Listen to 'Voice of the Bees' Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He's your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

