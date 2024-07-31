2024 Paris Olympic coverage
CRIME

Man accused of allegedly selling fentanyl pills to undercover agent is indicted

Jul 31, 2024, 2:38 PM | Updated: 4:34 pm

(File)...

(File)

(File)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY A man living in Utah was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on drug charges.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, Bryan Guadalupe Diaz-Lopez, 21, was arrested on July 19 after he tried to sell roughly 20,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover agent in the parking lot of a Taylorsville liquor store.

As part of the investigation, agents with the Homeland Security Investigations and task force officers with the Utah State Bureau of Investigations conducted surveillance at the liquor store. During the surveillance, law enforcement personnel noticed a silver Kia Optima drive through the parking lot and park next to a undercover vehicle.

Diaz-Lopez, of West Valley City, was later identified by authorities as the driver of the Kia.

Law enforcement personnel seized a black duffle bag from the vehicle. Inside the bag, there were four gallon-size plastic bags. Each bag contained roughly 3.83 kilograms of suspected fentanyl pills.

Additionally, agents also seized several thousand fentanyl pills at an area of hotel room that was associated to Diaz-Lopez.

In all, law enforcement personnel seized 23 kilograms of fentanyl pills that were field-tested and confirmed.

Authorities also took possession of 500 grams of what they believe to be methamphetamine; 76 grams of suspected cocaine and 34 grams of suspected heroin.

“Diaz-Lopez is charged possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute,” the release stated.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 11 a.m.

Man accused of allegedly selling fentanyl pills to undercover agent is indicted