Man killed in officer-involved shooting

PRICE — A shooting involving multiple officers resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man Tuesday night, according to a release from the Department of Public Safety State Bureau of Investigations.

The release said at approximately 11:36 p.m., officers with the Price City Police Department and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic violence incident.

While attending to the incident, multiple officers were involved in the shooting, and one man was killed.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident.

“We understand the gravity of this situation and are committed to transparency and thoroughness throughout the investigative process. The safety and well-being of our community and our officers are our highest priorities,” the release said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.