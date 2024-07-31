60 In 60: No. 23 Utah’s Connor O’Toole (Defensive End)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 23 is University of Utah defensive end Connor O’Toole.

O’Toole is the 18th Ute to land in the 60 in 60 list. The most recent selections from Utah are No. 25 Money Parks (WR), No. 26 Michael Mokofisi (OL), No. 35 Jaren Kump (OL), and No. 36 Landen King (TE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Connor O’Toole

A native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, O’Toole will be a senior in 2024. He started five of the eight games he played during the 2023 season.

A two-time, first-team all-state selection at La Cueva H.S. was named the Albuquerque Journal Metro Male Athlete of the Year in 2018-19 after finishing his junior year. O’Toole helped lead La Cueva to the 2018 state championship. He was named the 2019 Albuquerque Journal Track Athlete of the Year after qualifying for the state tournament in five different events.

I can see why people in SLC thought last year could be a breakout year, hope Connor O’Toole (DE 81) can stay healthy this year for Utah. strong hands. pic.twitter.com/wIbqukesA7 — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) July 23, 2024

A wide receiver to begin his Utah career in 2021, he made one catch and ten special teams tackles as a redshirt freshman. O’Toole converted to defensive end in spring 2022.

O-Toole earned CSC Academic All-District in 2022. He led the defensive line with 41 tackles, including 4.5 stops for a loss and 1.5 sacks while playing as a full-time defender for the first time.

The 6’4, 250-pound athlete racked up six tackles for a loss and 31 stops in 2023. O’Toole’s 4.5 sacks were second on the team, and he led the Pac-12 with two blocked field goals.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

