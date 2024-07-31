2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Stars Wojciechowski Helped Jazz’s Potter Land Olympic Invite

Jul 31, 2024, 1:48 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – For those wondering how former Utah Jazz center Micah Potter got an invite to the US Men’s Olympic team, Salt Lake City Stars coach Steve Wojciechowski deserves credit.

In an article from Yahoo Sports Jake Fischer, Potter discussed his experience with the Team USA Select Team, and how he found his way onto the roster in the first place.

Related: Team USA Downs Serbia To Open Pool Play

Wojciechowski Recommended Potter For Olympic Roster

After making just 23 appearances on a two-way contract for the Jazz, Potter told Yahoo Sports the Olympic invite was a no-brainer.

“This was one of those things where it’s once in a lifetime,” Potter said.

Wojciechowski, who worked with Potter as the head coach of the Jazz G League Affiliate recommended the 26-year-old for the Select Team.

Hailing from Duke as both a player and longtime assistant coach, Wojciechowski is close with Blue Devils legend Grant Hill, the architect of the Team USA Olympic roster.

Recognizing Potter’s ability to space the floor as a three-point shooter, Wojciechowski thought the Wisconsin alum would be an ideal practice partner for Team USA’s frontcourt to prepare for the Olympics.

Potter practiced with Team USA during their training camp in Las Vegas, and earned an invite to travel as a Select Team member internationally during exhibition play.

Related: How To Watch 2024 Olympic Games In Paris

During his time with the roster, Potter grew close to former MVPs Joel Embiid, Steph Curry, and LeBron James, even landing a pair of signed game-worn shoes from the fellow Ohio native.

“To Micah,” James wrote, “Hometown for Life.”

After two seasons with the Jazz, Potter is a free agent. The center averaged 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

United States Swimming Star Katie Ledecky On Record-Setting Medal Pace

Katie Ledecky has tied one of swimming's best records. Chances are, she'll have it all to herself by the time she leaves the Paris Olympics.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olympic Triathletes Swim In Seine River After Days Of Water Quality Concerns

Olympic triathletes dove into the Seine River on Wednesday after organizers declared the water in Paris safe for swimming.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jimmer Fredette Banged Up As Team USA 3×3 Falls To Poland At Olympics

Team USA falls to 0-2 in 3x3 men's basketball pool play.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Katie Ledecky Blows Away Competition In 1,500-Meter Freestyle Gold-Winning Performance

American Katie Ledecky breaks the women's 1,500 meter freestyle Olympic record in Gold Medal winning performance.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bench Play Carries USA Basketball To Win Over South Sudan In Paris Olympics

USA Basketball qualified for tournament play after a big day for the bench in their 103-86 win over South Sudan in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Katoto Carries France To Quarterfinals, Utah Royals’ Amandine Henry Starts

The French women's soccer team held off a plucky New Zealand squad on its way to a 2-1 win in the final match of group play for both countries.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Stars Wojciechowski Helped Jazz’s Potter Land Olympic Invite