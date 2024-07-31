Stars Wojciechowski Helped Jazz’s Potter Land Olympic Invite

Wojciechowski Recommended Potter For Olympic Roster

After making just 23 appearances on a two-way contract for the Jazz, Potter told Yahoo Sports the Olympic invite was a no-brainer.

“This was one of those things where it’s once in a lifetime,” Potter said.

Wojciechowski, who worked with Potter as the head coach of the Jazz G League Affiliate recommended the 26-year-old for the Select Team.

Joel Embiid told him about the Sixers’ next roster moves. LeBron James gifted him signed sneakers. He shared a van with Steph Curry, where London fans swarmed them on e-bikes. Latest for @YahooSports: On Micah Potter’s unforgettable Team USA experience: https://t.co/IULZvBWEuV — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 31, 2024

Hailing from Duke as both a player and longtime assistant coach, Wojciechowski is close with Blue Devils legend Grant Hill, the architect of the Team USA Olympic roster.

Recognizing Potter’s ability to space the floor as a three-point shooter, Wojciechowski thought the Wisconsin alum would be an ideal practice partner for Team USA’s frontcourt to prepare for the Olympics.

Potter practiced with Team USA during their training camp in Las Vegas, and earned an invite to travel as a Select Team member internationally during exhibition play.

Related: How To Watch 2024 Olympic Games In Paris

During his time with the roster, Potter grew close to former MVPs Joel Embiid, Steph Curry, and LeBron James, even landing a pair of signed game-worn shoes from the fellow Ohio native.

“To Micah,” James wrote, “Hometown for Life.”

After two seasons with the Jazz, Potter is a free agent. The center averaged 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.