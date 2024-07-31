Donald Trump will visit Park City for fundraising event

PARK CITY — Utah Republican Party officials confirmed that presidential candidate Donald Trump will visit the Beehive State in August.

Utah GOP Chair Rob Axson told KSL that the Republican nominee would be in Park City on Aug. 29 for an evening reception that the Trump 47 Committee is paying for.

According to a fundraising invitation obtained by KSL, individuals can attend the reception by donating at least $10,000 or raising $20,000 for the committee. Other tiers include taking a photo with Trump and participating in a roundtable discussion.

In late June, then-vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris also visited Park City to raise money for President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

It was the third Utah visit for the now-defunct Biden-Harris campaign after Biden announced his exit from the presidential race. Biden visited last August, and first lady Jill Biden came in January. Both visited Park City to fundraise.

Trump was last in Utah on Dec. 4, 2017. He visited the Utah Capitol to sign a pair of proclamations that rolled back federal protections of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments that Biden reinstated in 2021.