Utah Jazz Documentary Gets August Release Date

SALT LAKE CITY – After a brief delay, the Utah Jazz documentary, “Note Worthy: 50 Seasons of Jazz Basketball” will have a release date in August.

Originally slated for spring, the documentary will debut on August 19 at Delta Center in a free-to-attend event for the public.

The documentary will move to Jazz+ on August 12, and the team’s YouTube channel on August 13.

The documentary illustrates the history of the Jazz’s 50-year history through interviews with former players, coaches, and owners.

Jazz legends Adrian Dantley, Carlos Boozer, Coach Frank Layden, Darryl Griffith, Deron Williams, Karl Malone, and John Stockton all appear in the documentary, as does former owner Gail Miller, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

The Jazz announced that the full Note Worthy documentary will be shown beginning at 5 P.M.at Delta Center, immediately followed by a Q&A on the court with the film’s director and several of the film’s interviewees including Jazz alumni Thurl Bailey, Ron Boone, and Dantley.

The Team Store will offer limited-edition gear at 50% off throughout the event, and select food and beverage vendors at Delta Center will be open for purchases such as discounted $3 popcorn. Free parking will be available at Park Place located directly across from the arena’s main entrance.

“The Utah Jazz are where we are today because of our fans, so we are making this film for them as an acknowledgment of every win and heartbreak we have shared on the court, every success we have marked together in the community, and all of the promise that lies ahead for our organization,” Ryan Smith, governor of the Jazz said in a release.

