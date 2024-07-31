Police ask for help finding church vandals

MAGNA — Unified Police are asking the public for any information related to vandalism at a church building owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church building, located at 3151 South Broadway in Magna was vandalized between July 28 and July 30. Police estimate the vandals left the church with over $60,000 of property damage.

Police are asking the public to call 801-840-4000 with any information, including camera footage in the area.