Katoto Carries France To Quarterfinals, Utah Royals’ Amandine Henry Starts

PARIS, France – The French women’s soccer team held off a spirited New Zealand squad on its way to a 2-1 win in the final match of group play for both countries.

New Zealand (0-0-3, 0 pts) took on France (2-0-1, 6 pts) on Wednesday, July 31, in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Utah Royals midfielder Amandine Henry got the start for France. Royals forward Macey Fraser did not play for New Zealand.

It’s @amandinehenry6 with the start and the armband for 🇫🇷! https://t.co/IPTCLbNIic — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) July 31, 2024

First Half

France needed 22 minutes before striking first. Marie-Antoinette Katoto found the back of the net with a header on a pass from Sandy Baltimore.

𝗞𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗔𝗟 🤩@mariekatoto ouvre le score sur un super centre de Sandy Baltimore ! 🇳🇿0-1🇫🇷 | #NZLFRA | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/xuQjaDjMJ7 — Equipe de France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) July 31, 2024

New Zealand battled through the half, finding an equalizing in the closing minutes. Catherine Bott found Kate Taylor’s right foot in the 43rd minute to tie the game at one.

New Zealand converted the only shot it attempted in an otherwise lopsided first half. France attempted nine shots, with three coming on frame. The French team controlled over 70 percent of possession in the first half.

Second Half

France wasted no time in the second half, regaining the lead in the 49th minute on Katoto’s second goal.

France outshot New Zealand 19-2 but couldn’t pull away in a 2-1 win.

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for over 10,000 athletes.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24