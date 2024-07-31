2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Katoto Carries France To Quarterfinals, Utah Royals’ Amandine Henry Starts

Jul 31, 2024, 3:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARIS, France – The French women’s soccer team held off a spirited New Zealand squad on its way to a 2-1 win in the final match of group play for both countries.

New Zealand (0-0-3, 0 pts) took on France (2-0-1, 6 pts) on Wednesday, July 31, in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Keep up the Olympic medal count here.

Utah Royals midfielder Amandine Henry got the start for France. Royals forward Macey Fraser did not play for New Zealand.

First Half

France needed 22 minutes before striking first. Marie-Antoinette Katoto found the back of the net with a header on a pass from Sandy Baltimore.

Alex Sedrick Steamrolls Australia To Win Bronze Medal For U.S.A. Rugby Sevens

New Zealand battled through the half, finding an equalizing in the closing minutes. Catherine Bott found Kate Taylor’s right foot in the 43rd minute to tie the game at one.

New Zealand converted the only shot it attempted in an otherwise lopsided first half. France attempted nine shots, with three coming on frame. The French team controlled over 70 percent of possession in the first half.

Second Half

France wasted no time in the second half, regaining the lead in the 49th minute on Katoto’s second goal.

Girl Power On Display For Team USA At 2024 Paris Olympics

France outshot New Zealand 19-2 but couldn’t pull away in a 2-1 win.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for over 10,000 athletes.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

