Bench Play Carries USA Basketball To Win Over South Sudan In Paris Olympics

PARIS, France – USA Basketball qualified for tournament play after a big day for the bench in their 103-86 win over South Sudan in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The bench for USA Basketball scored 66 of their 103 points against South Sudan on Wednesday. Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo led the way with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field. Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant added 14 points off the bench, while Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards dropped 13 points.

LeBron James led the starting unit with 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. For South Sudan, Nuni Omot scored a game-high 24 points. Carlik Jones chipped in 18 points, while Bul Kuol added 16 points.

Bench Production, Stifling Defense Gives USA Basketball Big Halftime Lead Over South Sudan

After not playing in their win over Serbia in the Olympic opener, NBA Champion and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum got the starting nod for the United States against South Sudan. LeBron James picked up where he left off from the Serbia game, scoring eight of the first 12 points for Team USA.

The United States stepped up their pressure on the ball and was able to control the pace of the game in the first quarter and took a 26-14 lead at the break. Kevin Durant came off the bench once again and contributed on the offensive end, finishing with six points, all coming from the free throw line.

After beating South Sudan by just one point in an exhibition game two weeks ago, USA Basketball made it clear that they needed to pressure the ball defensively at least at half-court. That seemed to disrupt South Sudan’s offense by committing eight turnovers through one and a half quarters.

The only other player besides Tatum to not play in the game against Serbia on Sunday was Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton. He entered the game in the second quarter and hit back-to-back three-pointers.

At the end of the first half, Team USA had a 55-36 lead. Bam Adebayo led the way with 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting from the field, including 2-of-2 from downtown. LeBron James added 10 points, while Kevin Durant chipped in nine points.

The United States had 40 bench points in just the first half. USA Basketball shot 19-of-35 from the field, including 7-for-16 from the perimeter.

Nuni Omot led South Sudan with 13 points.

Bench Play Lifts USA Basketball To 2-0 Record At Paris Olympics

The third quarter did not favor the United States as they committed four turnovers and South Sudan took advantage of the sloppy play. Team USA cut the deficit to 13, 65-52 with 3:58 left in the quarter.

USA Basketball extended their lead back to nearly 20 points after a 9-2 run. At the end of the third quarter, the United States had a 73-57 lead over South Sudan. The bench scored 53 of their 73 points through three quarters, led by Bam Adebayo with 16 points. Kevin Durant dropped 11 points, along with 10 points from Derrick White.

Another South Sudan brought the deficit to just 11 points on an 8-0 run, Kevin Durant ended that with a big three-pointer. Head coach Steve Kerr went with a mixed lineup in the fourth quarter, with LeBron James and Kevin Durant playing together on the floor.

Part of the sloppy play in the third quarter was due to not spreading the ball around offensively like they did in the first half. The United States shared the basketball in the fourth quarter and was able to pull away.

Team USA improved their Olympic record to 2-0. They will wrap up pool play against Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 3 at 9:15 a.m. MT on KSL TV.

