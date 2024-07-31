2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Counties begin recounting votes in 2nd Congressional District GOP race

Jul 31, 2024, 5:15 PM

FILE - Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, speaks as Colby Jenkins looks on during Utah's 2nd Congressional...

FILE - Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, speaks as Colby Jenkins looks on during Utah's 2nd Congressional district debate June 10, 2024, at the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City. Jenkins formally requested the recount in the election on Monday, July 29, but followed it up late Tuesday, July 30, with a lawsuit contesting the certification of results over 1,171 ballots that had been disqualified for late postmarking. (Scott G. Winterton/The Deseret News via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Scott G. Winterton/The Deseret News via AP, Pool, File)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The 13 counties in the 2nd Congressional District are beginning to recount their votes due to the close race between Colby Jenkins and incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy.

On Monday, Jenkins formally called for a recount in the race as the gap between him and Maloy was only 214 votes, which was within Utah law to call for a recount.

The next day, several counties confirmed they would begin the recounting process and report their new numbers by the end of the week.

Salt Lake County said it will recount its votes on Tuesday, followed by an audit on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Washington County, Iron County, and Davis County reported that their recount processes should be completed by Thursday.

Beaver County and Sevier County said their recounting process should be done by Friday.

Other counties either confirmed a recounting process is in effect but gave no date when results would be released or haven’t announced their recount process.

On Wednesday, Kane County reported no changes in its votes in the CD2 race. The county reported that Jenkins received 883 votes, and Maloy secured 1,081 votes.

This is a developing story and may be updated when more information is provided. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event a...

Michael Houck

Donald Trump will visit Park City for fundraising event

Utah Republican Party officials confirmed that presidential candidate Donald Trump will visit the Beehive State in August.

4 hours ago

KSL Investigators sought out advice from experts to help voters spot deep fakes. (KSL TV)...

Daniella Rivera

AI Revolution: How voters can spot deep fake content on social media

You might hear a voice you know and see a face you trust – but is it real, or a deep fake? The KSL Investigators sought out advice from experts to help voters spot the difference.

21 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., July 24, 2024. Ha...

MJ Lee, Jeff Zeleny, Kayla Tausche and Pamela Brown, CNN

Harris nears vice presidential announcement as her team tests out top contenders

Kamala Harris is in the thick of choosing a vice presidential running mate, with her campaign eying an announcement in the coming days that would be immediately followed by a joint tour of a series of battleground states.

1 day ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: Acting U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. (L) and Deputy Federa...

Eric Tucker

Acting Secret Service boss says he ‘cannot defend’ why roof in Trump rally shooting was unsecured

The Secret Service's acting director says he “cannot defend” why the roof used by the gunman in the assassination attempt of ex-President Donald Trump was unsecured.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

State leaders to discuss ‘code red’ law possibility for extreme heat

Talks are in the works about a possible “code red” law in Utah, which could regulate how county governments keep people safe in extreme heat.

2 days ago

Utah’s 2nd Congressional district debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at...

Mark Jones

Colby Jenkins files for recount in 2nd Congressional District GOP race

Republican Colby Jenkins officially filed for a recount Monday in the outcome the 2nd Congressional District GOP race.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Counties begin recounting votes in 2nd Congressional District GOP race