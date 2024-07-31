Counties begin recounting votes in 2nd Congressional District GOP race

SALT LAKE CITY — The 13 counties in the 2nd Congressional District are beginning to recount their votes due to the close race between Colby Jenkins and incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy.

On Monday, Jenkins formally called for a recount in the race as the gap between him and Maloy was only 214 votes, which was within Utah law to call for a recount.

The next day, several counties confirmed they would begin the recounting process and report their new numbers by the end of the week.

Salt Lake County said it will recount its votes on Tuesday, followed by an audit on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Washington County, Iron County, and Davis County reported that their recount processes should be completed by Thursday.

Beaver County and Sevier County said their recounting process should be done by Friday.

Other counties either confirmed a recounting process is in effect but gave no date when results would be released or haven’t announced their recount process.

On Wednesday, Kane County reported no changes in its votes in the CD2 race. The county reported that Jenkins received 883 votes, and Maloy secured 1,081 votes.

This is a developing story and may be updated when more information is provided.