New Jersey man indicted for alleged unruly behavior on board American Airlines flight

SALT LAKE CITY — A 26-year-old New Jersey man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for alleged unruly behavior on board an American Airlines flight earlier this month.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, Eric Nicholas Gapco, of Delanco, New Jersey, allegedly assaulted and intimidated a flight attendant and aircraft crew personnel during a flight on July 18. He also allegedly attempted to open the aircrafts exterior doors as the plane was in the air.

American Airlines flight 2101 was traveling from Seattle to Dallas, but was diverted to Salt Lake City due to the alleged actions of Gapco.

According to the release, “Gapco failed to follow instructions to remain in his seat, propositioned a flight attendant for sex, was repeatedly loud, vaped, bothered other passengers, locked himself in the lavatory, and attempted to open the aircraft exterior doors multiple times while the aircraft was in flight.”

Gapco was restrained by other passengers and flight crew members until the plane landed at Salt Lake City International Airport where he was taken into custody.

The release stated, “Gapco is charged with interference with a flight crew, and attempted damage to an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.”

He is expected to be in court on Thursday at 1:15 p.m.