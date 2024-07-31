2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

New Jersey man indicted for alleged unruly behavior on board American Airlines flight

Jul 31, 2024, 5:16 PM | Updated: 5:19 pm

A 26-year-old New Jersey man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for alleged unruly beha...

A 26-year-old New Jersey man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for alleged unruly behavior on board an American Airlines flight earlier this month that was diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport. (Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

(Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY A 26-year-old New Jersey man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for alleged unruly behavior on board an American Airlines flight earlier this month.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, Eric Nicholas Gapco, of Delanco, New Jersey, allegedly assaulted and intimidated a flight attendant and aircraft crew personnel during a flight on July 18. He also allegedly attempted to open the aircrafts exterior doors as the plane was in the air. 

American Airlines flight 2101 was traveling from Seattle to Dallas, but was diverted to Salt Lake City due to the alleged actions of Gapco.

According to the release, “Gapco failed to follow instructions to remain in his seat, propositioned a flight attendant for sex, was repeatedly loud, vaped, bothered other passengers, locked himself in the lavatory, and attempted to open the aircraft exterior doors multiple times while the aircraft was in flight.”

Gapco was restrained by other passengers and flight crew members until the plane landed at Salt Lake City International Airport where he was taken into custody.

The release stated, “Gapco is charged with interference with a flight crew, and attempted damage to an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.”

He is expected to be in court on Thursday at 1:15 p.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Two platforms are part of a study that studies Bear Lake in Utah and hopes to learn more about its ...

Mike Anderson and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Platforms monitor Bear Lake’s health in years-long study

A years-long study of the health of Bear Lake is underway right now. Some organizations are. hoping the data gathered could help protect the lake in the future.

44 minutes ago

Chef Xavier Baudinet, the Executive Pastry Chief for the Grand America Hotel, inside his kitchen cr...

Shelby Lofton

Salt Lake City pastry chef excited to share his French culture, cuisine during Olympics

The man behind some of Salt Lake City's most well-known desserts is really excited about the Summer Games in his home country.

1 hour ago

Riverton police are warning people to be on the lookout for a scam that has struck dozens of its re...

Dan Rascon

Riverton police warning residents to be on lookout for scammers hitting their city

Riverton police are warning people to be on the lookout for a scam that has struck dozens of its residents in the last few weeks. 

2 hours ago

Dr. Tony Kemmochi, a clinical sports psychologist with Intermountain Health. (KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Intermountain Health psychologist works with some Team USA athletes

American athletes continue winning medals at the Paris Olympics. But, for as great as those athletes are in their sport, there are always those on social media bashing them.

2 hours ago

The Alpine Schook District is proposing a 12.2% property tax increase and plans to hold a public he...

Daniel Woodruff

Alpine School District wants to raise taxes for the sixth time in 10 years

The Alpine School District is proposing a 12.2% property tax increase and plans to hold a public hearing on the matter next month. If approved, it would be the sixth tax hike in 10 years for taxpayers in the school district.

2 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, speaks as Colby Jenkins looks on during Utah's 2nd Congressional...

Michael Houck

Counties begin recounting votes in 2nd Congressional District GOP race

The 13 counties in the 2nd Congressional District are beginning to recount their votes due to the close race between Colby Jenkins and incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

New Jersey man indicted for alleged unruly behavior on board American Airlines flight