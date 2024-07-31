2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

United States Swimming Star Katie Ledecky On Record-Setting Medal Pace

Jul 31, 2024, 4:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Katie Ledecky has tied one of swimming’s most impressive records.

Chances are, she’ll have it all to herself by the time she completes the Paris Olympics.

The 27-year-old Ledecky bumped her career total to 12 medals with a dominating victory in the 1,500-meter freestyle Wednesday night, equaling three fellow Americans — Dara Torres, Natalie Coughlin and Jenny Thompson — for the most ever by a female swimmer.

RELATED: Ledecky Blows Away Competition In 1,500-Meter Freestyle Gold-Winning Performance

Ledecky was first an Olympian in 2012.

Ledecky won her first gold in London when she was just 15.

“It’s not easy, it doesn’t get any easier, so I do try to enjoy it each year and there’s different perspective that I have different years and different challenges that you face each year,” Ledecky said after winning the 1,500.

What’s next for Ledecky?

—She is expected to compete in the final of the 4×200 freestyle relay on Thursday. The U.S. took silver in that event at the Tokyo Games after winning gold in the two previous Olympics, so that seems like a pretty sure bet for lucky medal No. 13.

RELATED: Girl Power On Display For Team USA At 2024 Paris Olympics

—Ledecky will be going for her fourth straight gold medal in the 800 freestyle, with the preliminaries set for Friday morning and the final to follow Saturday next evening.

“I have the relay tomorrow, that’s my next focus,” she said after the race. “Then, I’ll think about the 800.”

The American star now has eight gold medals in her career, seven of them coming in individual races. She came into these games already holding the record for the most individual golds by a female swimmer.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olympic Triathletes Swim In Seine River After Days Of Water Quality Concerns

Olympic triathletes dove into the Seine River on Wednesday after organizers declared the water in Paris safe for swimming.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jimmer Fredette Banged Up As Team USA 3×3 Falls To Poland At Olympics

Team USA falls to 0-2 in 3x3 men's basketball pool play.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Katie Ledecky Blows Away Competition In 1,500-Meter Freestyle Gold-Winning Performance

American Katie Ledecky breaks the women's 1,500 meter freestyle Olympic record in Gold Medal winning performance.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bench Play Carries USA Basketball To Win Over South Sudan In Paris Olympics

USA Basketball qualified for tournament play after a big day for the bench in their 103-86 win over South Sudan in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Katoto Carries France To Quarterfinals, Utah Royals’ Amandine Henry Starts

The French women's soccer team held off a plucky New Zealand squad on its way to a 2-1 win in the final match of group play for both countries.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Documentary Gets August Release Date

After a brief delay, the Utah Jazz documentary, “Note Worthy: 50 Seasons of Jazz Basketball” will have a release date in August.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

United States Swimming Star Katie Ledecky On Record-Setting Medal Pace