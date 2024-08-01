2024 Paris Olympic coverage
MENTAL HEALTH

Intermountain Health psychologist works with some Team USA athletes

Jul 31, 2024, 6:14 PM

SALT LAKE CITY — American athletes continue winning medals at the Paris Olympics. But, for as great as those athletes are in their sport, there are always those on social media bashing them.

Some athletes said they don’t pay attention to the noise, but it depends on the athlete.

Someone like LeBron James gets so much attention on social media, that there is no way for him to hear it all. But athletes who may be lesser-known, in Olympic sports not as popular as basketball, might not be used to the negativity that often comes with social media.

Dr. Tony Kemmochi, a clinical sports psychologist with Intermountain Health, works with many Utah-based athletes who are on Team USA for the Summer and Winter Olympics.

Kemmochi said his job is to create a space where the athlete turns into a regular person, free to be who they are, and talk about what they see on social media without fear of any repercussions.

In the past, athletes were told to just ignore it, but Kemmochi said that’s not reality.

“I wouldn’t say ignore them. People tried that and it doesn’t work, right? You try to ignore it, but you’re still aware,” Kemmochi said. “So, instead of ignoring, it’s more powerful to find a way to accept and believe in yourself that you can survive, no matter what people say or do.”

There is always the pressure to perform at this level, which he said can make an athlete feel extremely lonely, especially if they don’t perform well at the Olympics.

It’s something the Salt Lake Olympic Committee talked about.

Catherine Rainey Norman, the chair of the Committee, called it “ripples of disturbance,” where athletes could use more support in dealing with this kind of negativity.

It’s an area the Committee is looking into doing better to support athletes.

