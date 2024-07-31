New Jersey Numbers For BYU Football Newcomers, Returning Players

2024 Paris Olympic coverage
PROVO, Utah – BYU football kicked off fall camp on Wednesday.

Whenever there’s a new season, it brings changes. Part of the change is new uniform numbers for new faces but familiar ones who have already had seasons under their belt in the program.

Returning BYU football players from spring with new numbers

Since spring football concluded in March, five returning players switched their jersey numbers.

  • Parker Kingston, WR – No. 11 (Previously No. 82)
  • Evan Johnson, CB – No. 21 (Previously No. 36)
  • John Taumoepeau, DT – No. 55 (Previously No. 95)
  • Jackson Bowers, TE – No. 86 (Previously No. 19)
  • Mata’ava Ta’ase, TE – No. 88 (Previously No. 99)

The folks at College Football 25 have some editing they will need to do with these number changes.

Parker Kingston is the most notable player among those returning who have a number change. Last season, Kingston had 207 receiving yards on 19 receptions. The former high school quarterback also completed two passes on “Special” play calls that resulted in touchdown passes.

Evan Johnson is entering his third year at BYU and earned praise from head coach Kalani Sitake at Big 12 Media Day for the strides he has made this offseason.

Jackson Bowers is a redshirt freshman who appears poised to make a greater impact on the field this fall. Earlier this year, Bowers was limited in spring practices due to injury.

Fall newcomers for the 2024 season

On the newcomer side, 23 players are set to begin their first semester at BYU. None of these players participated in the program during spring ball earlier this year.

  • Faletau Satuala, S – No. 10
  • Cody Hagen, WR – No. 18
  • Marquis Montgomery, WR – No. 20
  • Jonathan Kabeya, CB – No. 23
  • Ty West, WR – No. 26
  • Matthias Leach, S – No. 27
  • Rowan Reay, WR – No. 29
  • Choe Bryant-Strother, LB – No. 33
  • Jarinn Kalama, WR – No. 35
  • Carson Tujague, DE – No. 36
  • Cannon Skidmore, LS – No. 43
  • Tei Nacua, WR – No. 45
  • Isaiah Jatta, OL – No. 50
  • David Clifford, OL – No. 52
  • Jackson Nelson, OL – No. 54
  • Austin Leausa, OL – No. 55
  • Trevor Pay, OL – No. 67
  • Ikinasio Tupou, OL – No. 71
  • Noah Moeaki, TE – No. 82
  • Luke To’omalatai, DT – No. 95
  • Iosefa Letuli, DT – No. 96
  • Kini Fonohema, DE – No. 97
  • Sani Tuala, DE – No. 98

BYU football opens the 2024 season in one month on Saturday, August 31, against Southern Illinois in Provo.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

