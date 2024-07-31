Kalani Sitake Waiting On Two BYU Football Newcomers To Arrive At Camp

PROVO, Utah— BYU football kicked off fall camp practices on Wednesday. On the first day of camp, the Cougars introduced 23 newcomers.

Two new faces were notably absent. That’s Bay Area high school linebacker signees Naki Tuakoi and Sefo Akuilasignees Naki Tuakoi and Sefo Akuila from Fremont Senior High in Oakland.

Naki Tuakoi and Sefo Akuila

BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake was asked on Wednesday if he anticipates seeing Tuakoi and Akuila join the team during fall camp. He left the door open for the two signees to join at some point.

“If they’re not here, they are getting their academics stuff in order. We anticipate them being here,” Sitake said on Wednesday.

Tuakoi and Akuila were committed to other Power Four schools before signing with BYU this past February. Tuakoi, the 6-foot-4, 222-pound prospect, was a Stanford commit, while the 6-foot-3, 227-pound Akuila was a pledge to Arizona.

The two signees were among the highest-rated high school signees in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class. According to the 247Sports Composite ratings, Tuakoi was the country’s No. 498 overall prospect.

Two of the highest-rated BYU football signees in 2024

“A very long-levered, athletic, nasty football player,” said BYU linebacker coach Justin Ena about Tuakoi on Signing Day in February. “He’s a linebacker and a little bit of outside linebacker, too as well. Hails from Fremont, California, has a bunch of family out here as well. He’s everything we’re looking for as a linebacker: tough, nasty, and aggressive.”

Akuila has a background on the offensive side of the ball but projects to be a linebacker for BYU.

“A great athlete coming out of the Bay Area. He played quarterback –very versatile– as well; played outside linebacker,” said Ena on Sefo Akuila. “Just dynamic in his athletic ability. The future is very bright with him.”

The linebacker position was where the news was for BYU football on day one of fall camp. Veteran linebacker Ben Bywater announced his college football career has ended due to nerve damage in his shoulder. Then, the absences of Akuila and Tuakoi.

