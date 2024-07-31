BYU QB Gerry Bohanon Confirms Health Of Shoulder As Camp Opens

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has a two-man race at quarterback between Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon.

The two quarterbacks split first-team reps on Wednesday as BYU held its first fall camp practice of the 2024 season.

All eyes are on the quarterback battle to decide who will be the starter when BYU kicks off the season against Southern Illinois in one month.

Questions have been raised about Bohanon’s shoulder.

The former Baylor and USF signal-caller participated in spring practices in March at BYU but appeared to be working his way back from injury.

During the final week of spring practices in March, Bohanon began showing signs of fully recovered arm strength.

Gerry Bohanon says his shoulder is 100% healthy

On Wednesday, after BYU’s first practice of the season concluded, a reporter asked him if all the reports leading up to fall camp that his shoulder was 100% healthy were accurate.

Bohanon, who hasn’t played in a college football game since October 2022, replied, “That’s accurate.”

#BYU QB Gerry Bohanon when asked if it’s accurate that his shoulder is 100%, he said, “That’s accurate.”#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/Tu9q2S5wY0 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 1, 2024

It sets the stage for a quarterback battle that is as wide-open as BYU has seen in decades.

Bohanon is a prospect that BYU coaches have targeted on multiple occasions.

In 2022, after Bohanon left Baylor for USF, BYU tried to get Bohanon in that transfer portal cycle.

They ended up getting him this past winter. Bohanon arrived at BYU with no expectations other than the hopes of getting an opportunity to compete for the starting job.

BYU is giving him that chance.

Day one at fall camp practice

During Wednesday’s media observation window of camp, Bohanon appeared to be with the first-team offensive line, which included Connor Pay and Weylin Lapuaho.

Some of Bohanon’s notable plays included big gains on short to intermediate throws to speedster wide receiver Parker Kingston.

Head coach Kalani Sitake said he has no timetable for deciding who the starting quarterback will be.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Bohanon added that first-team reps were split between him and Retzlaff on Wednesday.

Bohanon is entering his seventh year as a college football player. During his career, which includes 34 game appearances, Earle, Arkansas native, has thrown for 3,469 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

He was the starting quarterback for Baylor’s 12-win season in 2021.

