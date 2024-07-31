2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU QB Gerry Bohanon Confirms Health Of Shoulder As Camp Opens

Jul 31, 2024, 8:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has a two-man race at quarterback between Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon.

The two quarterbacks split first-team reps on Wednesday as BYU held its first fall camp practice of the 2024 season.

All eyes are on the quarterback battle to decide who will be the starter when BYU kicks off the season against Southern Illinois in one month.

Questions have been raised about Bohanon’s shoulder.

The former Baylor and USF signal-caller participated in spring practices in March at BYU but appeared to be working his way back from injury.

During the final week of spring practices in March, Bohanon began showing signs of fully recovered arm strength.

Gerry Bohanon says his shoulder is 100% healthy

On Wednesday, after BYU’s first practice of the season concluded, a reporter asked him if all the reports leading up to fall camp that his shoulder was 100% healthy were accurate.

Bohanon, who hasn’t played in a college football game since October 2022, replied, “That’s accurate.”

It sets the stage for a quarterback battle that is as wide-open as BYU has seen in decades.

RELATED STORIES

Bohanon is a prospect that BYU coaches have targeted on multiple occasions.

In 2022, after Bohanon left Baylor for USF, BYU tried to get Bohanon in that transfer portal cycle.

They ended up getting him this past winter. Bohanon arrived at BYU with no expectations other than the hopes of getting an opportunity to compete for the starting job.

BYU is giving him that chance.

Day one at fall camp practice

During Wednesday’s media observation window of camp, Bohanon appeared to be with the first-team offensive line, which included Connor Pay and Weylin Lapuaho.

Some of Bohanon’s notable plays included big gains on short to intermediate throws to speedster wide receiver Parker Kingston.

Head coach Kalani Sitake said he has no timetable for deciding who the starting quarterback will be.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Bohanon added that first-team reps were split between him and Retzlaff on Wednesday.

Bohanon is entering his seventh year as a college football player. During his career, which includes 34 game appearances, Earle, Arkansas native, has thrown for 3,469 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

He was the starting quarterback for Baylor’s 12-win season in 2021.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Waiting On Two BYU Football Newcomers To Arrive At Camp

Sitake is leaving the door open for two newcomers to arrive at fall camp.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New Jersey Numbers For BYU Football Newcomers, Returning Players

BYU football kicked off fall camp on Wednesday. So that means some new uniform numbers.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU LB Ben Bywater Career Ends Due To Shoulder Injury

Senior linebacker sees his BYU football come to a close due to an injury.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

United States Swimming Star Katie Ledecky On Record-Setting Medal Pace

Katie Ledecky has tied one of swimming's best records. Chances are, she'll have it all to herself by the time she leaves the Paris Olympics.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olympic Triathletes Swim In Seine River After Days Of Water Quality Concerns

Olympic triathletes dove into the Seine River on Wednesday after organizers declared the water in Paris safe for swimming.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jimmer Fredette Banged Up As Team USA 3×3 Falls To Poland At Olympics

Team USA falls to 0-2 in 3x3 men's basketball pool play.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

BYU QB Gerry Bohanon Confirms Health Of Shoulder As Camp Opens