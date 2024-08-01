2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

Preparation underway for Utah’s first execution by lethal injection in nearly 25 years

Jul 31, 2024, 10:15 PM | Updated: 11:56 pm

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY  – Inside the newly constructed execution chamber at the Utah State Correctional Facility, a designated team has been taking part in mandatory rehearsals ahead of next week’s planned execution.

Utah is set to execute Taberon Honie, 48, just after midnight on Aug. 8. Honie was convicted of brutally murdering his ex-girlfriend’s mother, 49-year-old Claudia Benn, in front of her grandchildren in 1998.

“This is something we’ve been preparing for for months,” said Glen Mills, director of communications and government relations at the Department of Corrections. “There’s a very meticulous plan and we are dedicated to following it and fulfilling our statutory duty in a professional manner.”

According to Mills, that plan includes an in-chamber team of six people: the director of prison operations and the prison warden, a two-person I.V. team tasked with finding a vein, and two others who are designated executioners.

“They would be the ones that prepare and oversee everything that’s happening and would also push the drugs,” he said.

Between 12 and 48 hours before the execution, Honie will be placed in an observation cell.

a concrete room with a metal toilet

An observation cell where Taberon Honie will be housed in the hours leading up to his scheduled execution just after midnight on Aug. 8, 2024. (Utah Department of Corrections)

He will then ultimately be brought to the state’s newly constructed execution chamber by a transport team and secured in the execution gurney by a “tie-down” team.

If all goes according to the department’s plan, Executive Director Brian Redd will oversee the execution.

A viewing gallery will include government and journalist witnesses, up to five family members of the victim, and up to five witnesses chosen by Honie.

Honie will be given two minutes to say any last words, and then the executioners will administer the lethal drug, pentobarbital.

A physician will be on-site to monitor Honie and certify his death.

a table with straps in a white room with a one-way window to the side

The newly constructed execution chamber at the Utah State Correctional Facility. (Utah Department of Corrections)

“This is a very complex and detailed planning arrangement,” Mills said. “We are trying to plan for any type of scenario that could potentially come up.”

The department provided a redacted version of its execution policy to journalists. Mills said some information is withheld for security reasons and some information is protected from release under Utah law.

The State of Utah carried out its most recent execution 2010, when Ronnie Lee Gardner was executed by firing squad.

Mills acknowledged that many within the current administration at the Department of Corrections have not been involved in planning an execution before but said they’re leaning on those with institutional knowledge.

“The incident commander who is putting together the plan was here for previous executions,” said Mills. “So, we are being led in this effort by those who have participated previously.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

Earl Foote, of Nexus IT Consultants, and KSL’s Matt Gephardt run several scam scenarios through C...

Matt Gephardt

AI Revolution: Can you protect yourself from scams and frauds by using AI?

Americans are getting scammed and defrauded in numbers never seen before. But can using artificial intelligence help you turn the tables on fraud?

2 hours ago

KSL Investigators sought out advice from experts to help voters spot deep fakes. (KSL TV)...

Daniella Rivera

AI Revolution: How voters can spot deep fake content on social media

You might hear a voice you know and see a face you trust – but is it real, or a deep fake? The KSL Investigators sought out advice from experts to help voters spot the difference.

1 day ago

Cybersecurity experts are warning that recent breaches of telephone companies are making many peop...

Matt Gephardt

Data breaches leave Utahns vulnerable to theft by hijacked phone numbers

Cybersecurity experts are warning that recent breaches of telephone companies are making many people vulnerable to a growing fraud called SIM swapping.

1 day ago

two men sit at a table and talk...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

AI Revolution: Can AI provide you sound financial planning?

Financial advisors are all about helping you plan your financial future and while going to artificial intelligence for financial planning help might save you money, can it really provide you with sound advice?

2 days ago

Hope Ware, YouTuber and co-host of “Under the Median” suggests including any information and ph...

Matt Gephardt

Scammers ready to exploit the Olympics as fans search online for merchandise and content

Experts are warning of scammers on the rise during the Olympics as fans search online for merchandise and content.

7 days ago

In 2002, organizers showed the world Utah could host the Winter Games and turn a profit. This time,...

Daniella Rivera

What does hosting the 2034 Winter Games mean for Utah’s economy?

Researchers project Utah’s economy will see a big boost over the next decade as the state prepares to host the 2034 Olympic Winter Games.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Preparation underway for Utah’s first execution by lethal injection in nearly 25 years