2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Study: Wildfire smoke may be worse for your brain than other air pollution

Jul 31, 2024, 9:51 PM | Updated: 10:00 pm

Flames rise amid the billowing smoke from a wildland fire burning along the ridges near the Ken Car...

Flames rise amid the billowing smoke from a wildland fire burning along the ridges near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wildfire smoke may be worse for brain health than other types of air pollution, according to new research linking it to an increased risk of dementia.

The findings, reported Monday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Philadelphia, come as millions spent the weekend under air quality warnings from wildfires spewing smoke across the western U.S.

At issue is fine particulate matter or PM2.5 – tiny particles about 30 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair that can be inhaled deep into the lungs and move to the bloodstream. This pollution – from traffic, factories and fires – can cause or worsen heart and lung diseases, and the new study adds to evidence it may play some role in dementia, too.

Researchers tracked health records from 1.2 million older adults in Southern California between 2009 and 2019. They used air quality monitoring and other data to estimate residential exposure to PM2.5 over three years from wildfire smoke or other causes.

The study found the odds of a new dementia diagnosis increased about 21% for every 1 microgram increase in the concentration of wildfire particles. That compared with a 3% increased risk for every 3 microgram jump in non-wildfire particles, concluded researchers from the universities of Washington and Pennsylvania.

It’s not clear why there would be a difference. But with wildfires increasing, this needs more study, said Alzheimer’s Association chief science officer Maria Carrillo. That’s especially considering that the risk of Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, is higher for lower-income populations who may have a harder time avoiding unhealthy air, she said.

Health warnings urge staying indoors when air quality is poor but “there are a lot of people who don’t have the option to stay home or they work outside,” she noted.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

passengers grabbing at shirtless man...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Grand jury indicts alleged ‘unruly’ traveler forcing flight diversion to Salt Lake City

Video shows an unruly passenger who apparently caused a flight to divert to Salt Lake City because of his alleged life-threatening behavior.

2 hours ago

Earl Foote, of Nexus IT Consultants, and KSL’s Matt Gephardt run several scam scenarios through C...

Matt Gephardt

AI Revolution: Can you protect yourself from scams and frauds by using AI?

Americans are getting scammed and defrauded in numbers never seen before. But can using artificial intelligence help you turn the tables on fraud?

2 hours ago

Taberon Honie's face over an image of the table he is scheduled to die on...

Daniella Rivera

Preparation underway for Utah’s first execution by lethal injection in nearly 25 years

Utah’s Department of Corrections is preparing to carry out the state’s first lethal injection in more than two decades and the first execution at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

2 hours ago

FILE — Air quality in Salt Lake City can cause health challenges for residents. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

With poor air quality, Utahns advised to limit outdoor time to mornings, evenings

Bryce Bird with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality says wildfires raging across the West Coast of the United States are part of the air quality problem. The other is ozone.

3 hours ago

man pushes cart out of store...

Darby Sparks

Police say little penalty for property crimes is leading to uptick in retail theft

International crime groups have been hitting Utah as a hotspot for stealing large quantities of merchandise from stores. A task force has been assigned to combat it, but they say it won't stop without more laws in place.

4 hours ago

Two platforms are part of a study that studies Bear Lake in Utah and hopes to learn more about its ...

Mike Anderson and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Platforms monitor Bear Lake’s health in years-long study

A years-long study of the health of Bear Lake is underway right now. Some organizations are. hoping the data gathered could help protect the lake in the future.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Study: Wildfire smoke may be worse for your brain than other air pollution