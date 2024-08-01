2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

With poor air quality, Utahns advised to limit outdoor time to mornings, evenings

Jul 31, 2024, 10:09 PM | Updated: 11:38 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — During a smoky evening in Sugar House Park, families are enjoying time on the playground and at the picnic areas. Evan Johnson is out with his small children. He’s keeping a close eye on the skies.

“You can see the mountain on either side, that’s never a good sign,” Johnson said. He also needs his kids to burn off some energy, after all, it’s still summer break. “It’s hard to stay inside the house all the time.”

Chopper 5 flew above the Salt Lake Valley, where the skies were anything but clear. Bryce Bird with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality says wildfires raging across the West Coast of the United States are part of the air quality problem. The other is ozone.

“We are exceeding the federal standard for ozone on most afternoons during these conditions,” Bird said. And, he said the smoke has the same particulate matter that we see in the winter months during the “inversion.”

Study: Wildfire smoke may be worse for your brain than other air pollution

For now, Bird said those in sensitive groups should limit their time outdoors, and everyone should try to limit their time to morning and evening, when pollution levels are at their lowest.

Johnson said he and his family feel fine so far and his hope is the time outdoors is better than not being active.

“I like to think that the benefits of exercise cancel out the potential negative health effects of exercising in the smoke.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Flames rise amid the billowing smoke from a wildland fire burning along the ridges near the Ken Car...

Associated Press

Study: Wildfire smoke may be worse for your brain than other air pollution

Wildfire smoke may be worse for your brain health than other air pollution. New research links it to an increased risk of dementia.

2 hours ago

Dr. Tony Kemmochi, a clinical sports psychologist with Intermountain Health. (KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Intermountain Health psychologist works with some Team USA athletes

American athletes continue winning medals at the Paris Olympics. But, for as great as those athletes are in their sport, there are always those on social media bashing them.

6 hours ago

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JUNE 22: A detailed view of four Frankfurter hot dogs, seen prior to the UEFA EU...

Carlysle Price

New study finds link between processed red meat and dementia

A study from the Alzheimer's Association found that eating processed red meat frequently can raise the risk of dementia.

12 hours ago

Mosquitoes being tested for West Nile Virus....

Michael Houck

Salt Lake County health officials warn of West Nile virus as more mosquitoes test positive

The Salt Lake County Health Department announced that the West Nile virus has been detected in multiple mosquito pools across the county's boundaries as of Wednesday. 

12 hours ago

(Silver Solution)...

Alexander Campbell

Fake Utah County doctor sentenced to 3 years in prison

A Utah County man was sentenced on Monday, after he posed as a doctor, scammed consumers, and committed mail fraud by promoting cures with silver.

1 day ago

FILE - This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows ...

Larry D. Curtis and Michael Houck, KSL TV

West Nile virus detected in Draper, Riverton, Box Elder County mosquitoes

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Draper, Riverton and Box Elder County.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

With poor air quality, Utahns advised to limit outdoor time to mornings, evenings