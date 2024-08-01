2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

Olympics: Sam Farnsworth talks with U.S. rugby bronze medal-winning team

Aug 1, 2024, 1:43 AM | Updated: 2:21 am

United States' Alex Sedrick, who prepped at Herriman High, scores the winning try during the women'...

Sam Farnsworth's Profile Picture

BY SAM FARNSWORTH


KSLTV.com

PARIS — Sam Fansworth spoke with the U.S. women’s rugby sevens team after it won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a finish that was dramatic enough to become the stuff of legend when Utahn Alex “Spiff” Sedrick turned the tide in the closing moments against the powerhouse Australian team, that had just taken a 12-7 lead with less than 90 seconds to play.

Sedrick famously ducked a tackle from a pair of defenders and then raced the length of the field with the clock ticking down to tie, and then win the game with a converting kick. It’s the first U.S. medal in Rugby since the men’s team won gold in 1924.

Farnsworth started the interview by asking about what he called “the play.”

He asked each of the four players in the interview where they were and what they felt as they watched the winning play unfold.

“I was just thinking ‘Who else but Spiff Sedrick?’ ” Sammy Sullivan said. “She is just such a hard working person and someone who doesn’t always believe in themselves so; it’s the thing you see in movies.”

“I think for me it was just the mentality of ‘You gotta go, you gotta go,’ ” Naya Tapper said. “And she did exactly that so I am very proud of her.”

What does it mean for the team to come out of the games making history?

“We’re really, really happy to come out with a medal,” Sedrick said. She prepped at Herriman High. “It was really important for our program … I think that it got a lot of eyes on us, as a team,  which we need, because it also brings in money.”

Sedrick said the team received a $4 million donation after the attention-grabbing finish. Farnsworth said the game and that play might have been the first exposure to the sport for a lot of Americans.

Ilona Maher hopes it attracts more attention.

“I think what we always say if you just watch the game … and understanding how exciting and fun it is, it doesn’t matter what sport you play. Rugby sevens is fun to watch,” Maher said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: Ilona Maher #2 of Team United States celebrates following victory during t...

CNN

Meet the viral Olympians winning medals and hearts in Paris

There are thousands of Olympians in Paris for the Summer Games, and most of them entered the Games relatively unknown — until the internet discovered them.

26 minutes ago

Chef Xavier Baudinet, the Executive Pastry Chief for the Grand America Hotel, inside his kitchen cr...

Shelby Lofton

Salt Lake City pastry chef excited to share his French culture, cuisine during Olympics

The man behind some of Salt Lake City's most well-known desserts is really excited about the Summer Games in his home country.

8 hours ago

Paris balloon with The Louvre Pyramid...

Fernanda Pesce, Associated Press

Nothing could go wrong: The story behind the Paris Olympics cauldron balloon

The night the Olympic and Paralympic cauldron first flew over Paris, its designer Mathieu Lehanneur held his breath: Nothing could go wrong. The balloon, lit by the Olympic torch and set off into the sky, was a risk.

8 hours ago

Dragan Constantin is a Parisian accordionist who hopes tourists at the Olympic Games will hear his ...

Alex Cabrero

Parisian musician wants visitors to slow down

One Parisian musician wants to inspire people to slow down while visiting the city during the Summer Olympic Games.

9 hours ago

Dr. Tony Kemmochi, a clinical sports psychologist with Intermountain Health. (KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Intermountain Health psychologist works with some Team USA athletes

American athletes continue winning medals at the Paris Olympics. But, for as great as those athletes are in their sport, there are always those on social media bashing them.

9 hours ago

A group of gymnasts and coaches from the Gymnastics Training Center in Millcreek decorated themselv...

Dan Rascon

Group of local gymnasts gather to watch Team USA win gold in women’s gymnastics

A group of local gymnasts and coaches from the Gymnastics Training Center in Millcreek decorated themselves in red, white and blue as they watched Team USA win gold in women's gymnastics on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Olympics: Sam Farnsworth talks with U.S. rugby bronze medal-winning team