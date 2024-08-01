Former Ute Michelle Plouffe Leads Team Canada In Close Loss To Germany

PARIS – Team Canada’s 3×3 Women’s Basketball team made a midgame comeback to take the lead against Germany but ultimately fell short in the end.

Two of Canada’s three starters, Michelle Plouffe and Paige Crozon, and head coach Kim Gaucher played college basketball at the University of Utah.

Plouffe and Crozon combined for 9 points on 4/7 shooting in the 19-15 loss on Thursday.

Keep up with the Olympic medal count here.

Still plenty to play for Canada 🇨🇦 hits the court again later today at 4pm ET as they take on the hosts France 🇫🇷#PARIS2024 #3x3WNT pic.twitter.com/Ljux4ImZDC — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) August 1, 2024

Germany Halts Canadian Comeback In Paris

The start of the game was not pretty for Team Canada to say the least.

They threw up five missed shots and two turnovers before breaking the seal over the first two minutes. Germany was able to build a 6-1 lead on the shoulders of Sonja Greinacher.

Greinacher made two two-point shots in the first 90 seconds. When the defense came out to contest, she then went inside and used her 6-foot-2 frame for easy layups.

Canada’s second bucket was a big one for their momentum. Plouffe converted an and-one to drop the lead from six to four.

FOUL, COUNT THE BASKET Canada with some work to do early, looking to come back from 7-1 down 🇨🇦 3 – 7 🇩🇪 | 5:42#Paris2024 #3x3WNT — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) August 1, 2024

Team Canada immediately went on a run after Plouffe’s two-point play.

Katherine Plouffe scored three points in 20 seconds and then Kacie Bosch tied the game at 7-7 off an assist from Crozon.

After Germany responded with two Svenja Brunckhorst points, Team Canada’s two Utes made back-to-back two-point shots to take their first lead of the game, 10-9.

FROM DEEP, CANADA TAKES THE LEAD Michelle Plouffe hits the three at the top of the lead, to give Canada their first lead of the game 🇨🇦 10 – 9 🇩🇪 | 3:53#Paris2024 #3x3WNT — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) August 1, 2024

Unfortuantely, the run stopped there for Canada and momentum swung just as hard in the other direction.

Germany rattled off a 6-0 run before Michelle Plouffe stopped the bleeding with an easy look inside.

The lead increased to six with two minutes left, 17-11.

Over the last minute or so, Canada and Germany traded baskets until all hope for a comeback was lost. Crozon ended the game with a two-pointer to make the final score 19-15.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Michelle Plouffe and Utah Olympians? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL