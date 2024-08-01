Black bear euthanized after it bit man in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was bitten by a black bear in Big Cottonwood Canyon Wednesday afternoon.

Faith Jolley with the Utah Department of Natural Resources said sometime between 1:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., the man was trail running in the Mill D North Fork Trail area of the canyon when he heard a bear in the brush near him.

The bear reportedly approached him, so the man backed away and tried to make himself look big.

Jolley told KSL TV the bear “bluff charged” the man twice. As he was backing away, he fell over a log and the bear bit his upper arm, leaving puncture wounds. The man kicked at the bear and was able to escape.

The man drove himself to a hospital.

DWR conservation officers and biologists went to Big Cottonwood Canyon with tracking hounds to locate the adult female bear, which they found at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Jolley said that because the bear had shown aggressive behavior and injured a person, it was euthanized, as per the DNR’s policy.

Black bears can be found across Utah, so the DNR has some safety tips if you ever encounter one:

Stand your ground: Never back up, lie down, or play dead. Stay calm and give the bear a chance to leave. Prepare to use your bear spray or another deterrent.

Never back up, lie down, or play dead. Stay calm and give the bear a chance to leave. Prepare to use your bear spray or another deterrent. Don’t run away or climb a tree: Black bears are excellent climbers and can run up to 35 mph. You cannot outclimb or outrun them.

Black bears are excellent climbers and can run up to 35 mph. You cannot outclimb or outrun them. Know bear behavior: If a bear stands up, grunts, moans, or makes other sounds — it’s not being aggressive. These are the ways a bear gets a better look or smell and expresses it’s interest.

If a bear stands up, grunts, moans, or makes other sounds — it’s not being aggressive. These are the ways a bear gets a better look or smell and expresses it’s interest. If a black bear attacks, always fight back: And never give up! People have successfully defended themselves with almost anything; rocks, sticks, backpacks, water bottles, and even their hands and feet.

On Tuesday, a black bear in American Fork was euthanized after the bear had visited several campgrounds including Granite Flats, Timpooneke, Salamander Flat, Altamont campgrounds, and the Silver Lake area.

A search is currently underway at the Soapstone Campground for another bear that has been frequenting the area, causing the campground to be closed for visitor’s safety.

For more tips on staying safe around black bears, visit the Wild Aware Utah website.