Utah Supreme Court upholds pause on Utah’s near total abortion ban

Aug 1, 2024, 8:24 AM | Updated: 10:03 am

FILE - The Utah Supreme Court is expected to...

FILE - The Utah Supreme Court is expected to

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court has ruled that a pause on Utah’s so-called trigger ban will remain in place while the case is litigated.

The ruling means that abortions will stay legal in Utah up to 18 weeks of pregnancy while the merits of whether the law is constitutional are heard in the Third District court.

The justices ruled that the balance of harms “tipped in favor” of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah (PPAU) to keep the injunction that had been issued by Third District Court Judge Andrew Stone.

“The court did not abuse its discretion when it concluded that PPAU and its patients would be irreparably harmed without the
injunction,” the opinion states. “Likewise, the court did not abuse its discretion when it concluded that the balance of harms tipped in favor of enjoining SB 174 while the parties litigate its constitutionality. Nor did the court act outside the bounds of its discretion when it concluded that the injunction would not be adverse to the public interest.”

Utahns react to the ruling

PPAU President and CEO, Katheryn Boyd celebrated the win but said their “fight was not over.”

“Today’s decision means that our patients can continue to come to us, their trusted health care providers, to access abortion and other essential reproductive services right here in Utah,” said Boyd. “Planned Parenthood Association of Utah looks forward to this unconstitutional law being permanently struck down so that we can continue to provide quality, affordable health care to Utahns, free from political interference.”

“Today is a victory for Utahns’ civil rights and liberties. There are many reasons why Utahns might make the deeply personal decision to have an abortion. We should trust and respect people to decide what’s right for themselves and their families, and keep the government out of these personal medical decisions,” Brittney Nystrom, executive Director of the ACLU of Utah, said of the ruling in a statement.

The Utah Democratic Party said in a statement that “This decision is a victory for Utah Families, because the last thing Utahns need to worry about when deciding how to grow their family is government interference.”

Representative Jen Dailey-Provost said “Today’s decision is a win,” in a release.

“The Utah Supreme Court has rightly affirmed women’s autonomy, freedoms, and safety by upholding the injunction on restrictive abortion laws. This decision is a victory for reproductive health and personal autonomy, ensuring that women in Uta can continue to receive safe and legal care up to 18 weeks of pregnancy.”

The Utah Gubernational Ticket, Brian King and Rebekah Cummings, said “Today’s ruling is a win for Utah’s families,” in a release, stating, “As Utahns, we value agency and freedom, and we believe that the government has no place dictating the most personal, private decisions in our lives.”

In a dissenting conclusion, it said that “PPAU raises serious issues concerning SB 174’s constitutionality,” and that “PPAU would suffer irreparable harm if the law were not enjoined, that the balance of harm tips in favor of an injunction, and that an injunction would not be adverse to the public interest.”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Utah Luitenent Gov. Deidre M. Henderson said they are “deeply disappointed” by the ruling.

Pro-Life Utah released a statement on the ruling, citing that the organization was “expressing deep sadness with today’s Utah Supreme Court ruling.”

“The decision made today is a grim reminder that our society has strayed far from the moral compass that once guided us,” Mary Taylor, President of Pro-Life Utah said in the statement.

Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz said they were “deeply disappointed” by the ruling in a statement Thursday.

The trigger ban is Utah’s law from 2020, SB174, that took effect immediately upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, hence the name “trigger ban.”

The law effectively bans abortions except under limited circumstances like rape, incest, or if two maternal and fetal medicine doctors both determine a fetus has a uniformly diagnosable, lethal defect, or severe brain abnormality.

The sponsor of UTah’s trigger ban, Utah Senator Dan McCay, said the legislature “will likely seek to take Utah’s 18 week abortion ban to a four or six week ban.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

