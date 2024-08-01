2024 Paris Olympic coverage
BYU Football Rolls Out All 12 Uniform Combinations For 2024 Season

Aug 1, 2024

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will again have 12 different uniform combinations this season.

Instead of a weekly rollout on Mondays, BYU opted to unveil all 12 combos in the preseason.

It was probably a wise decision.

Last season, during BYU’s five-game losing streak, there were weeks when the uniform combo wasn’t announced at all.

Now Cougar fans know what their team will be wearing as they take on year two in the Big 12 Conference.

Southern Illinois – August 31

Uniform combination: Royal blue jersey, pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask.

at SMU – September 6

Uniform combination: White jersey with navy blue numbers and stripes, pants, navy blue helmet with white facemask.

at Wyoming – September 14

Uniform combination: White jersey with royal blue numbers and stripes, pants, royal blue helmet with royal facemask.

Kansas State – September 21

Uniform combination: Throwback 1996 uniforms in honor of BYU’s 100th season as a program.

at Baylor – September 28

Uniform combination: All-white jersey with royal blue numbers and stripes. A white helmet with a royal blue facemask.

Arizona – October 12

Uniform combination: Traditional royal blue jersey with white pants, white helmet and royal blue facemask.

Oklahoma State – October 18

Uniform combination: Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with a white facemask.

at UCF – October 26

Uniform combination: White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with a royal blue facemask.

at Utah – November 9

Uniform combination: All-Royal

Kansas – November 16

Uniform combination: Royal blue jersey, white pants, royal blue helmet with a white facemask.

at Arizona State – November 23

Uniform combination: Royal blue helmet with a white facemask, white jersey, and royal blue pants.

Houston – November 30

Uniform combination: Navy blue helmet with navy facemask, navy blue jersey, and white pants.

BYU Football Uniform Combinations during the 2023 season

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants | Win, 14-0

SUU | New Navy Helmet, Navy Blue jersey, Navy Blue pants | Win, 41-16

at Arkansas | Royal Blue Helmet with White Facemask, White Jersey, Royal Blue Pants | Win, 38-31

at Kansas | All-White with Navy Trim | Loss, 38-27

Cincinnati | Royal Rush | Win, 35-27

at TCU | Traditional look: White helmet, jersey, royal blue pants | Loss, 44-11

Texas Tech | Royal Blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue facemask | Win, 27-14

at Texas | Navy Blue helmet with white facemask, white jersey, navy blue pants | Loss, 35-6

at West Virginia | All-White, Royal blue trim | Loss, 7-37

Iowa State | Blackout | Loss, 13-45

Oklahoma | White Helmet with white facemask, royal blue jersey, white pants | Loss, 24-31

at Oklahoma State | Royal Sitake | Loss, 34-40 (2OT)

BYU’s Uniform Combos in 2022

at USF | All-White with Navy Blue trim | Win, 50-21

Baylor | Royal Rush | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

Oregon | Royal Sitake | Loss, 20-41

Wyoming | Navy blue uniform and pants, White helmet with navy blue decals | Win, 38-24

Utah State | Royal blue uniform, White pants, Royal blue helmet with Royal Blue facemask | Win, 38-26

vs. Notre Dame | Black Uniform, Royal Blue to Black helmet | Loss, 20-28

Arkansas | Custom hand-painted Royal Blue helmet, White uniform, pants | Loss, 35-52

at Liberty | White jersey, royal blue pants, white helmet with royal blue decals | Loss, 14-41

East Carolina | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue and gray facemask | Loss, 24-27

at Boise State | All-white with white facemask on helmet | Win, 31-28

Utah Tech | Royal blue jersey and pants, White helmet, gray facemask | Win, 52-26

at Stanford | White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask | Win, 35-26

SMU (New Mexico Bowl) | Blackout with Sailor Coug helmet decal | Win, 24-23

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

