ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Man died after falling from Grand Canyon overlook

Aug 1, 2024, 11:20 AM

Responders manage a high angle technical rescue system on July 31, 2024. (NPS Photo/ K. Ross)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


PAGE, AZ — A 20-year-old man died Wednesday, after he accidentally fell from an overlook at Grand Canyon National Park, according to National Park Service officials.

A release from the National Park Service said that at approximately 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, rangers found the body of Abel Joseph Mejia, 20, 400 feet below the rim of an overlook.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report that a visitor fell from the rim approximately 1/4 mile west of the Pipe Creek Overlook, according to officials.

Mejia was reportedly near the edge of the rim when he accidentally fell. The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

“Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance of at least six feet (2 m) from the edge of the rim, and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks.”

This story is breaking and will be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.

