Paris offers many Olympic options even for those without event tickets

Aug 1, 2024, 12:07 PM | Updated: 12:20 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VIAFANUA


KSLTV.com

PARIS — Organizers of the Paris Olympics wanted to ensure that people in the city could participate in the city’s festivities — even if they didn’t have a ticket.

The effort is also employed for big events in the U.S., including Utah when the Utah Jazz hosted the NBA All-Star Game.

For more Olympic coverage visit KSLTV and KSL Sports

On Thursday in Paris The Park of Champions was closed while the area was prepared for the Parade of Athletes. That parade was scheduled to include U.S. medal winners like Perris Benegas, who won a silver in BMX freestyle and Evy Leibfareth who won a bronze in canoe slalom.

The city features approximately 200 celebration zones that don’t require an event ticket.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Evy Leibfarth (@evykayak)

KSL TV talked to some U.S. sports fans from Colorado in Paris, who said the games were well organized, with friendly people and an overwhelming number of landmarks, sports, and activities to choose from.

