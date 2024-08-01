2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Suspected DUI driver ejected from rolling car while fleeing police

Aug 1, 2024, 11:55 AM

FILE (KSL TV)...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — A woman crashed into multiple parked vehicles and was ejected from her car after fleeing police Thursday morning, according to Taylorsville police. Officials said they suspect alcohol was a contributor to the crash.

Sergeant Carver with Taylorsville Police Department said that at approximately 1:30 a.m., “an unmarked detective vehicle witnessed a vehicle blow past a stop sign,” near 5000 South 4800 W., Kearns.

The unmarked detective attempted to stop the woman, but she fled, according to Carver. The officer did not pursue her.

The woman then reportedly crashed into multiple parked vehicles, “and a couple electric boxes,” Carver told KSL TV. The woman’s car then rolled, then she was ejected and pinned by her car.

Fire officials were able to lift her vehicle enough to get the woman out from under her vehicle, Carter said.

The woman was unconscious and had potentially life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a hospital. Carver reported she has since been stabilized.

The crash is still being investigated, but officials said that “alcohol is suspected to be a major contributor to this crash.”

This story is breaking and will be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Responders manage a high angle technical rescue system on July 31, 2024. (NPS Photo/ K. Ross)...

Carlysle Price

Man died after falling from Grand Canyon overlook

A 20-year-old man died Wednesday, after he accidentally fell from an overlook at Grand Canyon National Park, according to National Park Service officials.

46 minutes ago

An Ogden police patrol car that hit a building after a driver allegedly hit it July 30, 2024....

Michael Houck

Police: Car that ran stop sign hits Ogden patrol car, causing it to hit a nearby building

An Ogden police patrol car was spun out of control and crashed into a building Monday morning after a driver allegedly hit it while ignoring a stop sign.

2 days ago

smashed up motorcycle and car...

Brian Carlson

After deadly weekend, Utah’s summer traffic deaths are higher than last year’s

A deadly weekend on Utah roads is now putting the summer on pace to be deadlier than last year, and that's reversal from how the summer started.

3 days ago

A "silver Nissan Titan" driving on 2700 S. 2000 E. on July 27 at 6:01 a.m., which is suspected to i...

Michael Houck

Family members mourn as police release video of suspected vehicle in Millcreek hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a truck that could be involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a woman who was helping a cat on the road on Saturday.

3 days ago

A crash involving a semi truck and truck at 3300 S. 300 West on July 29, 2024....

Mary Culbertson

2 injured after semitruck rolls over near busy South Salt Lake intersection

A semitruck rolled over near a busy intersection in South Salt Lake.

3 days ago

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Two Utahns killed in motorcycle crash in Idaho

Two Utahns riding a motorcycle in Idaho were killed in a crash on July 22, Idaho State police say. 

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Suspected DUI driver ejected from rolling car while fleeing police