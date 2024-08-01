2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Jimmer Fredette Doesn’t Play As USA 3×3 Drops Third Straight At Olympics

Aug 1, 2024, 11:46 AM

PARIS – Jimmer Fredette did not play in Team USA’s 20-18 loss against Lithuania on Thursday.

Yesterday, Fredette suffered an injury during Team USA’s loss to Poland yesterday. He returned to action in that game after suffering an undisclosed injury but didn’t speak to reporters.

The injury led to speculation of Fredette’s status entering Thursday’s critical game against Lithuania. Like Team USA, Lithuania entered the Pool Play matchup with a 0-2 record at the Paris Olympics.

Jimmer Fredette: DNP against Lithuania

Fredette arrived at the outdoor arena in Paris and was suited up but did not check into the game.

That left Team USA’s Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox, and Dylan Travis to play the entire 10 minutes of game action.

In the pregame introductions, Fredette had an evident limp as he walked onto the court.

Throughout the game, Fredette served as a coach, providing insight to his teammates during timeouts.

Despite being shorthanded, Team USA battled. They had a 15-14 lead after Canyon Barry hit a layup with 1:24 remaining. But then the game turned in a hurry.

Lithuania knocked down back-to-back 2-pointers to jump out to an 18-15 lead. They closed the game on a 6-0 run.

Pool Play continues for Team USA 3×3 at Olympic Games

Team USA’s pool record is 0-3. Four pool games remain, starting with a match against Latvia later today at 3:05 p.m. (MT).

Team USA must finish in the top six to qualify for at least a spot in the play-in round. After pool play concludes, the top two teams advance to the semifinals.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

