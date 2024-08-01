Gordon Hayward Announces NBA Retirement After 14 Seasons

SALT LAKE CITY – One-time All-Star and former Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward has announced his retirement from the NBA after 14 seasons.

Hayward announced his retirement via social media on Thursday, August 1.

“Today, I am officially retiring from the game of basketball,” Hayward wrote. “It’s been an incredible ride, and I’m so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined.”

Hayward first came to Utah as the ninth pick of the first found in the 2010 NBA Draft. The former Butler Bulldog started slowly, averaging 16.9 minutes and 5.4 points per game as a rookie. After acclimating to the league, Hayward saw his scoring average rise for each of the first seven years of his career, culminating in a career-high of 21.9 points in the 2016-17 season.

A remade body allowed Hayward to earn his only All-Star appearance in his final season with the Jazz. After a four-year playoff hiatus, he helped lead the Jazz back to the postseason in 2017. Hayward averaged 24.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 11 games, including an upset win over the heavily favored Los Angeles Clippers in a seven-game series.

Gordon Hayward is retiring from the NBA People don’t realize how COLD he was in Utah pic.twitter.com/6uuSKyAukO — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 1, 2024

Over 516 appearances in Utah, Hayward averaged 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 37 percent from the three-point line.

Hayward ranks among the top ten for the Jazz all-time in three-pointers made (fourth), free-throws (sixth), assists (ninth), steals (tenth), and points (ninth), and is one of 16 Jazz players to be selected to the All-Star team.

Hayward also played for the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets before ending his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

