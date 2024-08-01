60 In 60: #22 Utah’s Zemaiah Vaughn (Defensive Back)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 22 is University of Utah defensive back Zemaiah Vaughn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Vaughn is the 19th Ute overall to make this year’s 60 in 60 list. He joins No. 23 Connor O’Toole (DE), No. 25 Money Parks (WR), No. 26 Michael Mokofisi (OL)

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Zemaiah Vaughn

Vaughn walked on at Utah in 2020 after being a first-team all-district quarterback at Beaumont High School. The Beaumont, Texas native threw for 854 yards and eight touchdowns in his final prep season. The dual-threat QB added 1,049 yards on the ground as a senior.

Heck of a play by Utah cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn. In zone coverage, quickly sniffs out the screen, closing quickly for the big stop. Verified at 6021 and 175 pounds this spring… but not afraid to get physical. pic.twitter.com/SHHZ0HAVuD — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) July 3, 2024

Vaughn played in four games as a walk-on freshman. He collected an interception against Washington, returning the ball 73 yards. He played 13 games (four starts) in 2021, finishing with 25 tackles, half a sack, and four pass breakups.

The 6’2, 187-pound corner recorded 25 tackles in 2022 while playing in all 14 games (seven starts). Vaughn had perhaps the best overall game of his career against Arizona. He forced three pass breakups and recovered a fumble against the Wildcats. His nine pass breakups led the team.

Vaughn earned Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention after recording 53 tackles and defending a team-high seven passes (6 PBU, 1 INT). He started all 13 games as a junior.

Zemaiah’s brother, Zach, played at Utah in 2021. His brother, Xavier, is a quarterback at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24