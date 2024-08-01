Hurricane police will no longer respond to non-emergency vehicle lock-out calls

HURRICANE, Washington County — The Hurricane Police Department announced on Thursday it will not respond to non-emergency vehicle lock-out calls in order to focus on “higher priority calls and responsibilities.”

In a social media post, the department said officers will not be able to respond to VIN inspections and lock-outs that do not involve the safety of a child or animal.

“We do not take this action lightly and apologize for any inconvenience to our amazing citizens,” the department’s Facebook post stated. “Please be patient with us during these times.”

According to Primary Children’s Hospital officials, nearly 40 children die each year in the U.S. after being left in a vehicle, and the number rose in 2018 and 2019 to 53 — the highest recorded number.

In Utah, between 1990 and 2022, 13 children died after being left in a hot car, and many others suffered heatstroke or injury, the hospital reported.